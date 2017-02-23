ABERFORTH GEARED INCOME TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 23
|Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")
|The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 22 February 2017 were:-
|Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 237.76p
|Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 240.36p
|Zero Dividend Preference Share = 156.11p
|The market value of investments was GBP374.3m less net liabilities (including Zero Dividend Preference Shares) of GBP111.1m to leave Shareholders' Funds of GBP263.2m.
|Contact:
|Gary Tait
|For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
|Telephone: 0131 220 0733
|23 February 2017