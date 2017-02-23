

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pest control firm Rentokil Initial Plc (RTOKY.PK, RTO.L) reported that its profit before income tax for fiscal year 2016 rose to 208.5 million pounds from 159.0 million pounds in the prior year.



Profit for the year attributable to the Company's equity holders increased to 167.8 million pounds from 124.3 million pounds last year. Earnings per share rose to 9.11 pence from 6.81 pence in the previous year.



Ongoing Operating Profit increased by 11.5% in 2016, reflecting growth in North America, the UK, Asia, Pacific and Latin America, but offset by lower profits in France and an increase in Central and Regional overheads reflecting increased charges for Long Term Incentive Plans as a result of the share price growth in 2016.



Revenue for the year grew to 2.17 billion pounds from 1.76 billion pounds last year. Ongoing Revenue increased by 12.6% in 2016, comprising Organic Revenue growth of 3.0% and growth from acquired businesses of 9.6%.



The Board recommended a final dividend in respect of 2016 of 2.38 pence per share, payable to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 7 April 2017, to be paid on 17 May 2017. This equates to a full year dividend of 3.37 pence per share, an increase of 15.0% compared to 2015.



