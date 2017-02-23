Yanfeng Automotive Interiors Honors its Suppliers in Europe

NEUSS, Germany, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

European Supplier Award Given to 15 Top Suppliers

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI), the global leader in automotive interior solutions, yesterday recognized the outstanding achievements of its European suppliers with the Supplier Award. A total of 15 interiors suppliers were presented with awards at the Classic Remise in Düsseldorf.

This year, companies providing plastics, resins, chemicals, foams, trim and metal components received the YFAI European Supplier Award in six different categories. Key criteria for the award were factors such as quality, cost, logistics, development, technology and service. Depending on total points earned, YFAI presented the suppliers with either a "Supplier of the Year," "Distinguished Supplier," or "Supplier Excellence" award in various categories.

"Our suppliers are key to our global success. The Supplier Award is given in honor of the outstanding quality and continuous reliability of our partners," said James Bos, Vice President Global Procurement for YFAI. A total of three global enterprises received the "Supplier of the Year" award: BASF from Germany, Algontec S.L. from Spain, and HOEKO - Automotive s.r.o. from the Czech Republic.

BASF is a leading supplier of basic components, systems and specialties made from polyurethane for the global market. In Europe, the company develops, produces and sells from the site Lemfoerde, Germany, numerous polyurethane systems used in several YFAI products. Hans Peter Beringer, Vice President Transportation Europe of the division Performance Materials at BASF, is pleased to win the award: "We have been collaborating with YFAI on developing innovation since 2015 - and with great success. Winning the Bronze Award last year makes being awarded 'Supplier of the Year' this year all the more special."

The Distinguished Supplier Award went to five global companies from the supply sector: Total Research & Technology Feluy from Belgium, German manufacturers Lübke & Vogt GmbH & Co. KG and Dr. Schneider Kunststoffwerke GmbH, the Polish company IZOBLOK S.A., and TR Fastenings Ltd. from the Netherlands.

Seven suppliers received the Supplier Excellence Award in the categories of Service, Customer Satisfaction, Quality and Technological Innovation. In the Service category, the winners were CIE Plasfil from Portugal, Halung GmbH & Co. KG from Germany, DSSI International LLC from Slovakia, and the Belgian supplier Surtechno n.v. German manufacturer Mürdter Werkzeug- und Formenbau GmbH won the Supplier Excellence Award for Customer Satisfaction; SFS intec GmbH from Austria in the Quality category, and Beaulieu Fibres International from Belgium for Technological Innovation.

About Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI) is the global leader in automotive interiors. YFAI is redefining how people relax, work and play in their vehicle interiors today and decades from now. Headquartered in Shanghai, the company has approximately 100 manufacturing plants and technical centers in 18 countries and more than 30,000 employees globally. They design, develop and manufacture interior components for all automakers. Established in 2015, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors is a joint venture between Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems Co., Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Huayu Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. (HASCO), the component group of SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (SAIC Motor), and Adient, the global leader in automotive seating. For more information, please visit http://www.YFAI.com .

