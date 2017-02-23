Over 1,000 customers worldwide now understand and plan their business processes better thanks to Signavio. Corporations need to know how to implement business processes successfully and react consistently to new challenges, which is why Signavio tripled its customer base over the last three years.

Now, the German cloud-based software provider Signavio, headquartered in Berlin, is continuing its internationalization strategy. This year, Signavio is cementing its international presence by opening four additional locations.

"The demand for our products has quickly increased in many countries. Creating close customer relationships is very important to us, so having a stronger presence in these regions is of top priority. These new locations will allow us to support our customers even better than we already do," says Dr. Gero Decker, CEO of Signavio.

After opening the new US office in Boston in 2016, additional offices in Great Britain, France, Switzerland, and Australia will be established in 2017. The Signavio Business Transformation Platform offers organizations across the world the ability to successfully implement change. Signavio customer Christoph Garbers of Currenta GmbH Co. OHG says: "Signavio helps us to find a new language collaboratively, and gives us the assurance we need that we are implementing the right solution."

The Signavio team is also growing fast. Signavio welcomed new COO, Mark Holenstein, in January. Holenstein is in charge of the company's international growth strategy. Before his appointment with Signavio, he was responsible for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions at Hybris AG. After the acquisition of Hybris by SAP SE, he was Executive Vice President for the CRM and omni-commerce business at SAP SE.

"The expansion is an important step towards furthering the international presence of Signavio. I am looking forward to meeting this challenge together with the Signavio team," says Mark Holenstein, Signavio COO.

The Signavio Business Transformation Platform is available as a free test version for 30 days. Register here: signavio.com/try.

