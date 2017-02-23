With effect from February 27, 2017, the subscription rights in Episurf Medical AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including March 9, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: EPIS TR B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009663271 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 133644 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------







With effect from February 27, 2017, the paid subscription shares in Episurf Medical AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: EPIS BTA B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009663289 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 133645 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Caroline Folke, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.