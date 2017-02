ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales declined unexpectedly in December, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.



Retail sales dropped 0.5 percent month-on-month in December but slower than November's 0.7 percent decline. Sales were expected to grow 0.2 percent.



Food sales slid at a slower pace of 0.2 percent, while non-food sales declined 0.8 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales fell 0.2 percent in December, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in November and confounding expectations for an increase of 0.9 percent.



