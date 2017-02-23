BetStars Launches New Sports Jackpots Product

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SportsJackpots, the newest innovation from BetStars,launches with$1 millionUK Premier Leaguejackpot prize

Sports Jackpots by BetStars, a collaboration between StarsDraft fantasy sports and BetStars, both Amaya Inc. (NASDAQ: AYA; TSX: AYA) brands, has launched today on all .COM, .EU and .UK markets where BetStars is currently available.

BetStars Sports Jackpots (http://www.betstarsjackpots.com)is the newest sports betting innovation from BetStars - a reimagined sports betting experience that combines the best of fantasy football with daily, real-money tournaments and life-changing $1 million jackpot prizes.

BetStars Sports Jackpots is a simplified version of traditional fantasy football that's quick and easy to play. Players use their sports knowledge to beat the other tournament entrants by picking which football player in each of the pre-selected groups will score the most fantasy points that day - no positions, salaries, or season-long team to manage. For players who are not familiar with fantasy, or who are short on time, BetStars Sports Jackpots provides a smart pick tool that enables users to auto-select their players based on different criterion.

BetStars Sports Jackpots players can compete for as little as $3, and can currently play contests for the English Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, as well as the National Basketball Association (NBA) and PGA Tour.

"Our team is excited to work with the fast-growing BetStars brand to further the mission of bringing much needed innovation to the sports betting market," said Matthew Primeaux, CEO, StarsDraft. "With BetStars Sports Jackpots, there's no easier way for punters and casual sports fans alike to turn a small bet into a big win."

There are two ways to win cash prizes with BetStars Sports Jackpots:

To win a prize in a tournament, which typically pays the top 25% of participants, each fantasy point scored by a player's selections is totalled and ranked against other users on a leaderboard. Just like in multi-table poker tournaments, the more participants that enter a tournament, the bigger the prize pool grows. Prizes are then paid out immediately following the last football match of that day.

To win the $1 million jackpot prize, players must pick that day's top scoring fantasy player in each of the pre-selected groups. Consolation jackpot prizes will be awarded for users that come close to picking all of the top scorers.

"Football fans will be able to enjoy an added sweat by complementing sports book action with BetStars Sports Jackpots. It's a fun, quick, and easy way to get the thrill of fantasy sports without having to commit to a whole season," said Zeno Ossko, Managing Director, BetStars.

Players who already play on PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, or BetStars can use their existing Stars Account to log in to BetStars Jackpots, and can play across poker, casino, sportsbook, and Jackpots with one centralized bankroll.

