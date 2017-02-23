Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2017/FIME/

Company: FIME Booth/Stand: 5B 61 (station No 45) Event: Mobile World Congress 2017

Feb 27 Mar 2, 2017

Barcelona, ES Web: https://www.fime.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/fimenews YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh63ZsynlgeGsjIJXVWZyjg/feed LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fime

About FIME

FIME offers comprehensive consulting services, technical training, technology design, test tools and certification testing across the financial services, telecom, transit and identity sectors. Its experts support projects from start to finish, resolving the technical challenges its customers face when implementing a complete portfolio of specifications, standards and multi-brand industry requirements. FIME speaks the language of its customers and uses its 20+ years of experience to ensure that card and mobile transactions services are implemented efficiently and successfully. It supports a range of technologies including contact, contactless, EMVchip, near field communication (NFC), host card emulation (HCE), tokenization, secure element (SE), machine to machine (M2M), internet of things.

