JET wireless broadband solutions deliver first-ever wireless fiber experience

Meet RADWIN at this year's MWC 2017, Hall 1 Booth 25

RADWIN (http://www.radwin.com), the global wireless broadband provider, is set to demonstrate its carrier-grade solutions at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona and discuss how operators can deliver on the 5G promise today - with JET wireless broadband technology. Deployed by tier-1 carriers worldwide, RADWIN's JET solutions set a new standard in the broadband wireless access market, providing unmatched fiber-like quality at speeds of up to 3 Gbps per cell.

"Demand for broadband is skyrocketing," stated Sharon Sher, RADWIN's President and CEO. "Carriers are struggling to deliver high capacity broadband in a way that's cost effective, especially to under-served suburban and rural areas where fiber cannot reach or is cost-prohibitive. Cellular networks are already highly congested and clearly can't be the solution for homes and businesses. In this challenging reality, fixed wireless broadband is the optimal technology to complement wired technology. By selecting RADWIN, carriers can finally meet broadband demand and deliver high-speed services including triple-play IPTV and streaming HD video and online gaming."

JET portfolio encompasses the JET PRO 750 Mbps series geared for enterprises requiring SLAs and JET Air 250 Mbps series designed for the residential market. JET base stations are powered by Bi-Beam™ the industry's first bi-directional beamforming antenna which assures the lowest interference rate in the industry. RADWIN's solutions incorporate a suite of network planning and design tools that significantly simplify and reduce deployment times. Built to last, JET carrier-grade equipment operate in the toughest environments for wireless, including non-line-of-sight, severe interference and harsh weather.

About RADWIN

RADWIN is a leading provider of Point-to-Multipoint and Point-to-Point broadband wireless solutions. Incorporating the most advanced technologies such as a Beam-forming antenna and an innovative Air Interface, RADWIN's systems deliver optimal performance in the toughest conditions including high interference and obstructed line-of-sight. Deployed in over 170 countries, RADWIN's solutions power applications including backhaul, broadband access, private network connectivity, video surveillance transmission as well as delivering broadband for trains and metros.

