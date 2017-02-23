Guinness Oil & Gas Exploration Trust plc

Further re Placing and Offer for Subscription

23 February 2017

Further to the announcement of 9 February 2017 relating to the publication of the prospectus for a placing and offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares (the "Prospectus"), the Company now announces that the expected timetable for the placing and offer for subscription has been extended.

The amended dates are:

REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE

First Issue

Latest time and date for receipt of completed Application Forms in respect of the Offer for Subscription 1.00pm on 3 March 2017 Latest time and date for commitments under the Initial Placing 5.00pm on 3 March 2017 Publication of results of the Initial Placing and Offer for Subscription 6 March 2017 Admission and dealings in Ordinary Shares commence 7 March 2017 CREST accounts credited with uncertificated Ordinary Shares 7 March 2017 Where applicable, definitive share certificates despatched by post in the week commencing 13 March 2017

Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein but not defined have the same meanings as set out in the Prospectus.

For further information, please contact:

Guinness Asset Management Limited

Stephen Williams

Telephone: 020 7042 6512

Email: Stephen.williams@guinnessfunds.com

Sachin Oza

Telephone: 020 7042 6511

Email: Sachin.oza@guinnessfunds.com

Panmure Gordon

Jamie Campbell/Paul Fincham

Telephone: 020 7886 2715/0207 886 2713

Email: jamie.campbell@panmure.com ; paul.fincham@panmure.com

Important Information

This announcement does not constitute or form part of, and should not be considered as, any offer for the sale or subscription of, or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any shares in the Company or securities in any other entity, in any jurisdiction, including without limitation the United States, nor shall it, or any part of it, or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision whatsoever, in any jurisdiction. The announcement does not constitute a recommendation regarding any securities.