OT (Oberthur Technologies), a leading global provider of embedded security software products and services, today announces that OT has been selected by Telenor Group, one of the largest mobile telecommunication companies, to launch OT's subscription management technology for eUICC for both consumer and M2M markets.

This partnership is a new step in the acceleration of the digitalization of the SIM card. By adopting OT's Subscription Management technology for eUICC, Telenor Group will follow its digital transformation program by expanding its connectivity operations and therefore offer its customers a very convenient and fully digitized experience. Currently, Telenor has more than 210 million subscribers across 13 business units worldwide that OT can now supply with its cutting-edge core platform technology.

With its comprehensive Subscription Management technology, OT offers the most efficient, secure and transparent technology to serve the connectivity needs for mobile telecommunications and to deliver a seamless experience to end-users.

OT's Subscription Management platform will be deployed following latest GSMA standards: SGP.22-v2.0 for Consumer use cases and GSMA SGP.02-v3.1 for M2M uses cases.

"OT is proud to have been selected by Telenor Group to accompany them in their digital evolution. OT will bring its premium solution set-up to Telenor affiliates worldwide and pave the way for full integration and customer journey optimization. We are thrilled to enable Telenor's affiliates to address a range of new devices with eUICC technology inside" says Pierre Barrial, Managing Director of the Mobile Network Operators business at OT.

ABOUT OBERTHUR TECHNOLOGIES

OT is a world leader in embedded digital security that protects you when you connect, authenticate or pay.

OT is strategically positioned in high growth markets and offers embedded security software solutions for "end-point" devices as well as associated remote management solutions to a huge portfolio of international clients, including banks and financial institutions, mobile operators, authorities and governments, as well as manufacturers of connected objects and equipment.

OT employs over 6 500 employees worldwide, including almost 700 R&D people. With a global footprint of 4 regional secure manufacturing hubs and 39 secure service centers, OT's international network serves clients in 169 countries. For more information: www.oberthur.com

