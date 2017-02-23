

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) and Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) Thursday announced positive results from a non-inferiority lung function study. The results demonstrated that patients with well-controlled asthma were able to switch to the once-daily Relvar Ellipta 100/25, an inhaled corticosteroid/long-acting beta2 agonist combination, from the twice-daily Seretide Accuhaler 250/50, without compromising their lung function.



Patients randomised to FF/VI taken once-daily maintained a lung function comparable with those randomised to the twice-daily FP/SAL, meeting the study's primary endpoint, based on the lower bound of the 95 percent confidence interval falling above the non-inferiority margin of -100mL.



The company said the incidences of on-treatment serious adverse events and adverse events of special interest were consistent with the known safety profile of FF/VI, established in asthma patients from other studies.



