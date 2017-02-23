Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from March 1, 2017. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 1709 ------------------------------------ Expiration date: September 20, 2017 ------------------------------------ Last trading day: September 18, 2017 ------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0009664501 ------------------------------------ Short name: SSV 1709 RTL ------------------------------------ Trading code: SSV_1709_RTL ------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Caroline Folke, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.