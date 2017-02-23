Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from February 27, 2017. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 1709 ----------------------------------- Expiration date: September 20, 2017 ----------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009664501 ----------------------------------- Short name: RGKT 1709 ----------------------------------- Trading code: RGKT_1709 -----------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Caroline Folke, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.