VALLOUREC: ERRATUM TO THE FULL YEAR 2016 RESULTS PRESS RELEASE dated February 22nd, 2017

ERRATUM TO THE FULL YEAR 2016 RESULTS PRESS RELEASE

dated February 22nd, 2017

Boulogne-Billancourt (France), 23 February 2017 - A typo was made in the balance sheet table (appendix section, page 14) of the press release dated February 22, 2017 released at 5:45pm CET announcing FY 2016 results.

On the line "Bank loans and other borrowings", the right figure is 1,121 instead of 1,037.

All the other figures are correct and remain unchanged. The amended table is shown hereunder and indicates the figure which was corrected. The updated press release is available on the company's website, www.vallourec.com (http://www.vallourec.com/), in the Investors section.

Summary consolidated balance sheet

In millions of euros Assets 31-Dec 31-Dec Liabilities 31-Dec 31-Dec 2016 2015 2016 2015 Equity, Group share 3,284 2,646 Intangible assets, net 125 149 Non-controlling interests 494 392 Goodwill 383 329 Total equity 3,778 3,038 Net property, plant and equipment 3,618 3,161 Shareholder loan 84 Biological assets 88 155 Bank loans and other borrowings 1,121 1,763 Investments in equity affiliates 125 177 Employee benefits 227 224 Other non-current assets 348 233 Deferred tax liabilities 80 216 Deferred tax assets 190 149 Other long-term liabilities 121 43 Total non-current assets 4,877 4,353 Total non-current liabilities 1,549 2,246 Inventories and work-in-progress 1,035 1,066 Provisions 280 238 Trade and other receivables 546 545 Overdrafts and other short-term borrowings 1,453 387 Derivatives - assets 58 20 Trade payables 530 523 Other current assets 283 307 Derivatives - liabilities 105 152 Cash and cash equivalents 1,287 631 Other current liabilities 310 347 Total current assets 3,209 2,569 Total current liabilities 2,678 1,647 Assets held for sale 46 69 Liabilities disposal for sale 43 60 TOTAL ASSETS 8,132 6,991 TOTAL LIABILITIES 8,132 6,991 Net debt 1,287 1,519 Net income, Group share (758) (865) Gearing ratio 34.1% 50.0%





