Francorp Middle East Highlights and Expansion Plan

With over 500 successful franchise projects in the Middle East, Francorp Middle East, the US based franchise consulting leader is expanding its operations throughout MENA region.

Francorp Middle East recreates history with its impressive portfolio of clients within the franchising industry since its incorporation in 2005. For the past 11 years, Francorp has been at the forefront of the franchising industry across the GCC and LEVANT markets providing its exceptional franchise program development services through its regional office in Dubai. However, with growing market demand and positive outlook for many regional franchises, the franchise specific consulting firm rolls out plans to expand its operations across the entire MENA region.

In 2016 alone, Francorp has developed over 100 franchising projects across the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan and Lebanon and rapidly increase its clientele base. To support small businesses and local SMEs franchise growth plan, Francorp opened its second office in Kuwait and partnered with Index Holding Group to organize The Global Franchise Market last October with astounding success. Francorp will join Sunaidi Expo and Conferences to organize the next Saudi Franchise Expo and currently in the process of signing new agreements with Events organizer throughout GCC. The franchise consulting firm was also the mind behind the launch of the 'franchisesouq', the first franchise specific portal in the Middle East.

Chairman and CEO, Mr. Imad Charafeddine states that, "Our goal is to position Middle East as the main hub for franchising. We strive to excel in providing world class franchise program development and consulting services backed by our proven track record for over 41 years. To better support our clients and new businesses franchise expansion goal, we are opening new offices in Qatar in next 6 months and Saudi Arabia within the year. We are also introducing our gold membership program to our existing clients for providing constant support and guidance as well as ascertaining they are taking the right measures at every step of the expansion process".

"Franchising is a solid growth model for many small business owners and big players alike. When adopted ardently, franchising can work wonders for entrepreneurs who lacks the capital to open up company owned stores while big players can take advantage of its sound operation model and strong organizational aspects of the medium", concludes Mr. Charafeddine.

Since opening its main office in Dubai in 2005, Francorp Middle East has consulted with diversified portfolio of clients, providing its comprehensive franchise consulting services across the different business segments: Restaurants Jones the Grocer, The Brass, Black Tap, Operation Falafel, Kcal, Taqado, Broccoli Pizza & Pasta and 800 Pizza; Coffee Shops Filli Café, Book Munch, French Bakery, Maison Maatouk and Circle; Oil and Gas Enoc, Emarat and Sasco; Beauty Salon & Spa Bedashing, NBAR, Beauty Connection Spa, 1847, Sisters and Hello Kitty Beauty Spa; Optical - Al Jaber and Grand Optics; Manufacturing FINE; Nursery Kids Academy and Kidz Venture; Home Furnishing Marina, Danube Home and Midas; Perfumes - Suhad Perfumes, Al Afasy; Jewellery Damas and Splendore; Cleaning & Maintenance Champion Cleaners, Geowash; Convenience Stores - Zoom, Aswaaq and Sasco Palm; Clinics Clinica by Joelle.

With over 14000 clients worldwide from the franchising industry giants to small mom and pop shops that are creating a global phenomenon today, Francorp Middle East holds the largest market share in new franchise program development projects in the Middle East region

ABOUT FRANCORP MIDDLE EAST:

Francorp Middle East is the largest franchise consulting firm in the MENA region. Established in 1976 in Chicago, United States, Francorp® provides comprehensive franchise consulting services including but not limited to Franchise Program Development, Strategic Formulation, Legal Services, Franchise Operations Manual, Franchise Marketing and Sales Training, through the seamless and coordinated efforts of an in-house team of expert Franchise Consultants.

