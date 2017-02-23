Visit Comptel at Stand 5G40 to hear directly from carriers and partners on optimising the customer and service experiences, and to learn about the tools they require

Comptel Corporation (NASDAQ OMX Helsinki: CTL1V) is continuing its mission to transform the digital customer experience at this year's GSMA Mobile World Congress, taking place 27 February 2 March. At its stand, 5G40 in Hall 5, Comptel will explore key strategies and demonstrate tested solutions for service providers to enhance the digital customer journey and the digital service journey.

Join Comptel on Tuesday, 28 February at 6:00 p.m. CET at its stand for the Fireside Briefing, which will feature a panel session with Deutsche Telekom Pan-Net about its deployment of Comptel's FlowOne V solution for Pan-Net, a revolutionary pan-European cloud-based production factory. Panelists will include Deutsche Telekom Pan-Net, s.r.o., Managing Director Sven Hischke, Telekom Romania's Pan-Net Enterprise Architect Iulian Stoica Petrescu, as well as Comptel's CEO Juhani Hintikka, EVP Service Orchestration Antti Koskela, and Sales Director Martin Beyer.

In addition to the Deutsche Telekom panel discussion, Salesforce and Comptel will introduce the Salesforce customer engagement solution powered by Comptel's Fastermind, to help communications service providers recommend, predict and automate real-time decisions for the best next action in a customer's journey.

During the sessions, Comptel will also launch its new book on communications services providers' digital transformation progress, "Nexterday: Volume III," and discuss highlights from its recent "Power of Personal" study that examined consumer attitudes toward their operator's personalised communications.

At its stand, Comptel will show guests how to perfect two essential and business defining journeys: the digital customer journey and the digital service journey. It will demonstrate four solutions designed to enable digital and communications service providers to offer better customer and service experience, including:

Digital Customer Journey My Digital Moments , an end-to-end software solution which provides mobile users with contextual recommendations and the ability to buy, monitor, manage and personalise digital services at their fingertips. FWD , an easy and contextual digital sales and marketing solution for operators to sell and market time-based mobile data directly from their smartphone.

Digital Service Journey Digital Service Lifecycle Management a practical model for holistic NFV service orchestration in the digital services landscape with a new role-aligned UX.



IoTed™ solution: Are You Well?, an IoT solution which applies advanced analytics to mobile device data, in order to uncover anomalies in consumers' daily health and wellbeing.

Comptel will also be hosting the Telco MythSmasher,a game for stand visitors to bust the common myths in the digital and communications service industry, and will be handing out free tickets to attend its Nexterday party, hosted by Comptel and co-sponsor Salesforce at Esferic on Wednesday, 1 March at 7 p.m. CET.

"Transformation is happening right now, and operators must view it less as a massive, vague vision statement and more as a series of immediate, actionable steps they can take to improve their business," said Ari Vänttinen, chief marketing officer, Comptel. "It's time to stop overthinking and start doing. At this year's Mobile World Congress, Comptel will demonstrate the tools necessary to start taking action and make changes to the way service providers do business."

About Comptel Corporation

Life is digital moments. Comptel perfects these by transforming how you serve, meet and respond to the needs of "Generation Cloud" customers.

Our solutions allow you to innovate rich communications services instantly, master the orchestration of service and order flows, capture data-in-motion and refine your decision-making. We apply intelligence to reduce friction in your business.

Comptel has enabled the delivery of digital and communications services to more than 2 billion people. Every day, we care for more than 20% of all mobile usage data. Nearly 300 service providers across 90 countries have trusted us to perfect customers' digital moments.

For more information, visit www.comptel.com.

