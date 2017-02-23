Mariehamn, 2017-02-23 12:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bank of Åland Plc Total number of voting rights and capital February 23, 2017, 1.00 p.m.



Change in the number of shares and votes in the Bank of Åland



Bank of Åland has as part of its share savings plan for employees issued an amount of 28 198 new Series B shares. The shares have been issued based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting on April 10, 2014. The share savings programme has been described in more detail in a stock exchange release published on November 25, 2015.



The new shares have been registered with the Finnish Trade Register on February 23, 2017 and carry the right to dividend and other shareholder rights as of the registration. The shares are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Helsinki as of February 24, 2017.



After the issue, the Bank of Åland's share capital totals EUR 41,731,130.39, with the number of Series A shares totalling 6,476,138 (representing 129,522,760 votes) and the number of Series B shares totalling 8,851,210 (representing 8,851,210 votes).



For further information, please contact:



Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505