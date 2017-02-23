Banque SYZ SA / SYZ Asset Management awarded "Best Group over 3 years - Overall Small Company" by Lipper Fund Awards Switzerland 2017 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

SYZ Asset Management awarded "Best Group over 3 years - Overall Small Company" by Lipper Fund Awards Switzerland 2017

Geneva, 23 February 2017 - SYZ Asset Management, the institutional management arm of the SYZ Group, has won the award for "Best Group over 3 years - Overall Small Company" during the 2017 Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Awards Switzerland. The prize rewards the excellent performance across its product range. Additionally, OYSTER Continental Europe Selection R GBP was awarded best fund in the category "Equity Europe ex UK" over three years.

The Lipper Fund Awards Switzerland took place in Zurich on 31 January. The awards honour fund management firms and individual mutual funds that excel in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance, relative to their peers.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms Katia Coudray, CEO of SYZ Asset Management said, "This award is welcome recognition of investment performance and process excellence across our business, as we continue to develop active management strategies that generate significant alpha for our clients".

Since her appointment as CEO of SYZ Asset Management in 2015, Katia Coudray has boosted the development of existing and new strategies, notably in high-conviction equities, active fixed income and multi-asset solutions.

Additionally, the OYSTER Continental European Selection fund was awarded best fund in the category "Equity Europe ex UK" over 3 years. The fund is managed by Michael Clements, Head of European Equities based in London. This is a high-conviction strategy with a long-term contrarian approach to investing in European equities. The active bottom-up selection, based on in-house fundamental research, paired with a relentless focus on downside risk, leads to contrarian positions in high quality companies suffering from short-term pressures.

Administrative information

OYSTER Continental European Selection

Available share classes ISIN Mgmt Fee Perf. fee C EUR LU0995827663 1.75% None I EUR LU0995828042 0.80% None I GBP LU0995827747 0.65% None R EUR LU0995827580 1.00% None R GBP LU0995827317 1.00% None

* The percentage indicated for the performance fee applies to net annual outperformance relative to the following benchmark: MSCI Europe Ex UK NR GBP

Risk profile:

Lower risk Higher risk

Potentially lower risk Potentially higher risk

1 2 3 4 5 6 7

The Funds' current Prospectus and Key Investor Information Document, by - laws and the Annual and Half Yearly Reports can be obtained on the website, www.syzassetmanagement.com (http://www.syzassetmanagement.com) or from the OYSTER offices at 11-13 Boulevard de la Foire, L- 1528 Luxembourg or from the Agents and Representatives listed on the website for the specific jurisdictions where the Funds are registered. The availability of share classes to invest in may differ from country to country depending on where the OYSTER Continental European Selection Fund is registered.

Note to the Editor

About SYZ Group

SYZ is a fast growing Swiss banking group founded in 1996 with a global footprint. SYZ offers private and institutional investors comprehensive portfolio management, with an active investment style and a focus on risk reduction, clearly committed to providing absolute performance through alpha generation. SYZ has approximately CHF 39 billion in assets under management (EUR 36 billion, USD 39 billion), a solid capital base and benefits from being privately held and independent.

www.syzgroup.com (http://www.syzgroup.com)

About SYZ Asset Management*

SYZ Asset Management, the institutional asset management entity of the SYZ Group, provides investment solutions to institutional investors and financial intermediaries. Based on a strong conviction approach, SYZ Asset Management strategies are designed to fulfil the portfolio and risk management requirements of demanding investors. The company offers managed accounts and several ranges of investment funds, among which OYSTER Funds, a UCITS Luxembourg SICAV, offering a diversified range of recognized products covering a variety of asset classes and investment styles entrusted to internal and external fund managers.

SYZ Asset Management has been awarded "Best Group over 3 years - Overall Small Company" at Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Awards 2017 for Switzerland.

www.syzassetmanagement.com (http://www.syzassetmanagement.com)

*Any reference to SYZ Asset Management (SYZ AM) in this document, should be construed as being a reference to any one or more of the legal entities, listed below, dependent on the particular jurisdiction in which the document is published, subject to the investment products and services referred to herein being available to potential investors or categories of investors in such jurisdictions.

SYZ Asset Management (Luxembourg) SA, SYZ Asset Management (Suisse) SA, SYZ Asset Management (Asia) Limited, SYZ Asset Management (Europe) Limited, SYZ (France) SAS

Disclaimer

This document has been issued by OYSTER Sicav (herein referred to as "OYSTER FundS" or "OYSTER" or "Fund") in conjunction with SYZ Asset Management (Europe ) Limited. Oyster is an open-ended umbrella investment company established and regulated in Luxembourg. OYSTER is not open to citizens or residents of the USA or to any other party deemed to be a US person. OYSTER's current Prospectus and Key Investor Information Document, by -laws and the Annual and Half Yearly Reports of the Fund can be obtained on the website, www.syzassetmanagement.com or from the OYSTER offices at 11-13 Boulevard de la Foire, L- 1528 Luxembourg or from the Agents and Representatives listed on the website for the specific jurisdictions where the OYSTER Funds are registered. SYZ Asset Management (Europe) Limited has either established a Branch or has a license to provide investment services to Professional Investors in certain EEA jurisdictions. Details of such EEA jurisdictions are available upon request, and SYZ Asset Management (Europe ) Limited, as authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, with reference number 666766, is responsible for the approval and issuance of promotional material in both the UK and those other EEA jurisdictions in accordance with the relevant regulatory requirements

Furthermore, it is primarily intended for Professional Clients acting for their own account in countries where the OYSTER Funds are registered. It is not to be distributed in any way to non-professional clients. The information or data contained herein does not in any way constitute an offer or a recommendation to buy or sell shares in the Fund's units.

For Switzerland: Details of Representative and Paying Agent.

Swiss Representative: SYZ Asset Management (Suisse) SA, 30 rue du Rhône, 1204 Geneva, Switzerland.

Swiss Paying agent: Banque SYZ SA, 30 rue du Rhône, 1204 Geneva, Switzerland.

