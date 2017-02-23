TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX: AGI)(NYSE: AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") today reported its updated mineral reserves and resources as of December 31, 2016. For a detailed summary of mineral reserves and resources by project, refer to the tables below.

Highlights

-- Global Proven and Probable mineral reserves increased 31%, or 1.8 million ounces, to total 7.7 million ounces of gold1, reflecting a significant increase in mineral reserves at La Yaqui and the declaration of initial mineral reserves at Kirazli and Agi Dagi -- Increased combined Proven and Probable mineral reserves at La Yaqui to 608,000 ounces of gold2, a 519,000 ounce increase. Combined mineral reserves and resources at La Yaqui increased 113% to 684,000 ounces3 through a very successful 2016 exploration program -- Initial Proven and Probable mineral reserve of 1.8 million ounces of gold4 declared at Kirazli and Agi Dagi with the release of positive feasibility studies demonstrating attractive economics for both projects -- Measured and Indicated mineral resources decreased 14% to 9.3 million ounces of gold5. This reflects the conversion of mineral resources to mineral reserves at Kirazli and Agi Dagi, partially offset by mineral resource additions at Young-Davidson and La Yaqui Grande -- Significant exploration budget for the Mulatos district of $17 million in 2017 focused on outlining additional mineral reserves and resources at La Yaqui and other targets in the district including Cerro Pelon, Los Bajios and El Refugio 1 Global Proven and Probable mineral reserves total 7.7 million ounces of gold (184.5 million tonnes, grading 1.30 g/t Au) 2 La Yaqui Proven and Probable mineral reserves total 608,000 ounces of gold (13.5 million tonnes, grading 1.40 g/t Au) 3 La Yaqui includes Proven and Probable mineral reserves of 608,000 ounces of gold (13.5 million tonnes, grading 1.40 g/t Au); Measured and Indicated mineral resources of 68,000 ounces of gold (1.1 million tonnes, grading 1.91 g/t Au) and Inferred mineral resources of 8,000 ounces (0.2 million tonnes, grading 1.39 g/t Au) 4 Kirazli & Agi Dagi Proven and Probable mineral reserves total 1.8 million ounces of gold (80.5 million tonnes, grading 0.71 g/t Au) 5 Global Measured and Indicated mineral resources total 9.3 million ounces of gold (238.4 million tonnes, grading 1.21 g/t Au) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL MINERAL RESERVES AND RESOURCES ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proven and Probable Gold Mineral Reserves ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Grade Ounces (000's) (g/t Au) (000's) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Young-Davidson - Surface 1,165 0.91 34 Young-Davidson - Underground 42,054 2.70 3,653 Total Young-Davidson 43,220 2.65 3,687 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mulatos Mine 26,020 0.90 750 Stockpiles 7,129 1.38 317 La Yaqui 1,939 1.40 87 La Yaqui Grande 11,548 1.40 521 Cerro Pelon 3,253 1.63 170 Open Pit, Heap Leach 49,889 1.15 1,845 SC Underground 106 11.65 40 Total Mulatos 49,995 1.17 1,885 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Chanate - Open Pit 10,812 0.56 193 El Chanate - Leach Pad Inv. - - 100 Total El Chanate 10,812 0.84 293 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Agi Dagi 54,361 0.67 1,166 Kirazli 26,104 0.79 665 Total Turkey 80,465 0.71 1,831 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alamos - Total 184,492 1.30 7,696 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Measured and Indicated Gold Mineral Resources (exclusive of Mineral Reserves) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Young-Davidson - Surface 1,739 1.24 69 Young-Davidson - Underground 10,792 3.39 1,177 Total Young-Davidson 12,531 3.09 1,246 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mulatos Mine 72,491 1.10 2,554 San Carlos Underground 558 5.20 93 La Yaqui Grande 1,108 1.91 68 Cerro Pelon 572 2.56 47 Carricito 1,355 0.83 36 Total Mulatos 76,084 1.14 2,798 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Chanate 4,415 0.66 93 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lynn Lake 40,303 2.03 2,629 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Esperanza 34,352 0.98 1,083 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Turkey 58,574 0.59 1,108 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quartz Mountain 12,156 0.87 339 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alamos - Total 238,415 1.21 9,298 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inferred Gold Mineral Resources ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Young-Davidson - Surface 31 0.99 1 Young-Davidson - Underground 3,524 2.76 313 Total Young-Davidson 3,555 2.75 314 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mulatos Mine 8,935 0.92 265 Underground 162 4.93 26 La Yaqui Grande 174 1.39 8 Cerro Pelon 109 1.23 4 Carricito 900 0.74 22 Total Mulatos 10,280 0.98 325 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Chanate 112 0.71 3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lynn Lake 50,704 1.28 2,089 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Esperanza 718 0.80 18 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Turkey 25,240 0.54 438 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quartz Mountain 39,205 0.91 1,147 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alamos - Total 129,815 1.04 4,334 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL MINERAL RESERVES AND RESOURCES ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proven and Probable Gold Mineral Reserves --------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Grade Ounces (000's) (g/t Au) (000's) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Young-Davidson - Surface 1,396 0.82 37 Young-Davidson - Underground 44,290 2.69 3,837 Total Young-Davidson 45,686 2.64 3,874 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mulatos Mine 32,902 0.87 921 Stockpiles 6,485 1.45 302 La Yaqui 1,912 1.45 89 La Yaqui Grande - - - Cerro Pelon 3,253 1.63 170 Open Pit, Heap Leach 44,552 1.03 1,482 SC Underground 161 11.73 61 Total Mulatos 44,713 1.07 1,543 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Chanate - Open Pit 19,317 0.59 365 El Chanate - Leach Pad Inv. - - 98 Total El Chanate 19,317 0.75 463 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Agi Dagi - - - Kirazli - - - Total Turkey - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alamos - Total 109,716 1.67 5,880 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Measured and Indicated Gold Mineral Resources (exclusive of Mineral Reserves) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Young-Davidson - Surface 1,739 1.24 69 Young-Davidson - Underground 7,955 3.45 883 Total Young-Davidson 9,694 3.05 952 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mulatos Mine 74,546 1.10 2,630 San Carlos Underground 603 5.66 110 La Yaqui Grande 0 0.00 0 Cerro Pelon 572 2.57 47 Carricito 1,355 0.82 36 Total Mulatos 77,076 1.14 2,823 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Chanate 2,327 0.86 64 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lynn Lake 40,303 2.03 2,629 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Esperanza 34,352 0.98 1,083 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Turkey 140,507 0.66 2,961 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quartz Mountain 12,156 0.87 339 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alamos - Total 316,415 1.07 10,852 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inferred Gold Mineral Resources ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Young-Davidson - Surface 31 0.99 1 Young-Davidson - Underground 3,523 2.76 312 Total Young-Davidson 3,554 2.74 313 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mulatos Mine 7,078 0.90 205 Underground 162 4.93 26 La Yaqui Grande 5,087 1.42 232 Cerro Pelon 109 1.23 4 Carricito 900 0.74 22 Total Mulatos 13,336 1.14 489 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Chanate 101 0.36 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lynn Lake 50,704 1.28 2,089 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Esperanza 718 0.80 18 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Turkey 25,240 0.54 438 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quartz Mountain 39,205 0.91 1,147 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alamos - Total 132,858 1.05 4,496 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL MINERAL RESERVES AND RESOURCES ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proven and Probable Gold Mineral Reserves ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- % Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Grade Ounces ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Young-Davidson - Surface -17% 10% -8% Young-Davidson - Underground -5% 0% -5% Total Young-Davidson -5% 1% -5% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mulatos Mine -21% 3% -19% Stockpiles 10% -5% 5% La Yaqui 1% -3% -2% La Yaqui Grande - - - Cerro Pelon - - - Open Pit, Heap Leach 12% 11% 24% SC Underground -34% -1% -34% Total Mulatos 12% 9% 22% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Chanate - Open Pit -44% -5% -47% El Chanate - Leach Pad Inv. - - 2% Total El Chanate -44% 13% -37% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Agi Dagi - - - Kirazli - - - Total Turkey - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alamos - Total 68% -22% 31% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Measured and Indicated Gold Mineral Resources (exclusive of Mineral Reserves) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- % Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Young-Davidson - Surface - - - Young-Davidson - Underground 36% -2% 33% Total Young-Davidson 29% 1% 31% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mulatos Mine -3% 0% -3% San Carlos Underground -7% -8% -15% La Yaqui Grande - - - Cerro Pelon - - - Carricito - 1% 1% Total Mulatos -1% 0% -1% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Chanate 90% -23% 46% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lynn Lake - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Esperanza - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Turkey -58% -10% -63% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quartz Mountain - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alamos - Total -25% 14% -14% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inferred Gold Mineral Resources ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- % Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Young-Davidson - Surface - - - Young-Davidson - Underground - - - Total Young-Davidson - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mulatos Mine 26% 2% 29% Underground - - - La Yaqui Grande -97% -2% -97% Cerro Pelon - - - Carricito - - - Total Mulatos -23% -14% -34% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Chanate 11% 97% 119% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lynn Lake - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Esperanza - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Turkey - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quartz Mountain - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alamos - Total -2% -1% -4% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mineral Reserves

Total Proven and Probable mineral reserves increased by 31% to 7.7 million ounces of gold at December 31, 2016, reflecting the significant increase in mineral reserves at La Yaqui and the declaration of initial mineral reserves at Kirazli and Agi Dagi. This increase was partially offset by mining depletion at Young-Davidson, Mulatos and El Chanate.

At La Yaqui Grande, 521,000 ounces were added to mineral reserves increasing the combined mineral reserve at La Yaqui nearly 600% to 608,000 ounces from the end of 2015. This was achieved as part of a successful 2016 exploration program which saw significant mineral resource additions at La Yaqui Grande through drilling the first eight months of the year, and the successful conversion of these mineral resources to mineral reserves through infill drilling undertaken from September through November. With a significant portion of La Yaqui Grande still to be explored, infill and exploration drilling across this large area of alteration remains a focus in 2017.

At Kirazli and Agi Dagi, a significant portion of the Measured and Indicated mineral resources were successfully converted to an initial Proven and Probable mineral reserve totalling 1.8 million ounces of gold across both projects as detailed in the summary results from the two positive feasibility studies released earlier this month.

No exploration drilling was conducted at Young-Davidson or El Chanate in 2016. Exploration activities at Young-Davidson are expected to increase once the lower mine is developed. At Mulatos, limited exploration drilling targeting mineral reserves within the main Mulatos open pit was completed with the focus being on other higher priority targets including La Yaqui. The mineral reserve additions at La Yaqui more than offset depletion from the main Mulatos pit with the combined net mineral reserves at Mulatos increasing 22% to 1.9 million ounces. The Company spent $17 million on exploration at Mulatos in 2016 with a further $17 million budgeted for 2017. A $1,250 per ounce gold price assumption was used in estimating the 2016 mineral reserves, unchanged from 2015. A detailed summary of Proven and Probable mineral reserves as of December 31, 2016 is presented in Table 1 at the end of this press release.

Mineral Resources

Alamos' Measured and Indicated mineral resources (exclusive of mineral reserves) totaled 9.3 million ounces as of December 31, 2016. This represents a 14% decrease in ounces and 14% increase in grade from December 31, 2015. The decrease in ounces reflects the conversion of mineral resources at Kirazli and Agi Dagi to mineral reserves, partially offset by additions at Young-Davidson and La Yaqui. The additions of higher grade ounces at Young-Davidson and La Yaqui also contributed to the increase in grade, along with the conversion of mineral resources at the Turkish projects.

Alamos' total Inferred mineral resources of 4.3 million ounces as of December 31, 2016 were down slightly from 2015 reflecting the successful conversion of mineral resources at La Yaqui Grande to mineral reserves and higher mineral resource classifications.

The Company's $1,400 per ounce gold price assumption for estimating mineral resources is unchanged from 2015. Detailed summaries of the Company's Measured and Indicated, and Inferred mineral resources as of December 31, 2016 are presented in Tables 3 and 4 respectively, at the end of this press release.

Young-Davidson

Mineral reserves at Young-Davidson decreased 0.2 million ounces, to 3.7 million ounces of gold reflecting mining depletion. However, the Company added 0.3 million ounces of Measured and Indicated mineral resources through infill drilling.

Young-Davidson has excellent exploration potential with the deposit open at depth; however, with a large mineral reserve base and it being cost prohibitive to drill from surface, exploration is not a near term focus. As such, no exploration drilling was undertaken in 2016. The Company will resume exploration activities once the lower mine has been developed allowing for exploration drilling platforms at depth.

In addition to the underground mineral reserves, the Company has 1.2 million tonnes of surface stockpiles grading 0.91 grams per tonne of gold ("g/t Au") which will be used to supplement higher grade underground ore until underground mining rates ramp up to the mill capacity. Based on expected underground mining rates, the remaining mineral reserve life of the Young-Davidson mine is approximately 15 years as of December 31, 2016.

As noted above, underground Measured and Indicated mineral resources at Young-Davidson increased 33%, or 0.3 million ounces to 1.2 million ounces. These additions came through infill drilling in the upper portion of the lower mine. The Company expects a strong conversion rate to mineral reserves through additional stope definition and infill drilling and further potential to add to the mineral resource base. Inferred mineral resources were largely unchanged at 0.3 million ounces.

Mulatos

Mulatos open pit, heap leach mineral reserves (including the Mulatos Mine, stockpiles, La Yaqui and Cerro Pelon) increased 24%, or 0.36 million ounces, to 1.8 million ounces. This reflects the 0.52 million ounce increase in mineral reserves at La Yaqui Grande, partially offset by mining depletion in the Mulatos Mine. The mineral reserve grade also increased 11% to 1.15 g/t Au with the addition of the higher grade La Yaqui Grande ounces. This is approximately 38% above the 2017 budgeted grade for open pit, heap leach production (based on the mid-point of guidance).

The mineral reserve grade of the Mulatos Mine, the current source of open pit, heap leach production, increased slightly to 0.90 g/t Au, reflecting lower grade ounces mined in 2016.

Based on the 2017 budgeted throughput rates, the remaining mineral reserve life of the Mulatos Mine (including stockpiles) is approximately five years as of December 31, 2016, exclusive of La Yaqui and other surrounding deposits.

Underground mineral reserves at Mulatos decreased 21,000 ounces reflecting mining depletion at San Carlos. The depletion of 55,000 tonnes was well below the 134,000 tonnes milled with the Company encountering and mining ore outside of the existing mineral reserves. Based on current mineral reserves and stockpiles, the Company has sufficient ore to continue high grade mill production to the fourth quarter of 2017, though this could be extended if mining continues outside of existing reserves.

Measured and Indicated mineral resources at Mulatos of 2.8 million ounces are largely unchanged. Inferred mineral resources at Mulatos decreased 0.16 million ounces reflecting the conversion of the Inferred mineral resource at La Yaqui Grande to mineral reserves.

La Yaqui

The initial mineral reserve at La Yaqui Grande of 521,000 ounces brings the combined mineral reserves at La Yaqui to 608,000 ounces. The significant increase in mineral reserves at La Yaqui (from 89,000 ounces a year ago) was the result of a very successful exploration program in 2016 which included 46,809 metres of drilling that was designed to both upgrade and expand the 232,000 ounces of inferred mineral resource discovered in Zones 1 and 2 of La Yaqui Grande.

The Company was successful on both fronts with drilling through the first eight months of the year incorporated into the interim mineral resource update in September 2016. This included the conversion of 149,000 ounces (4.1 million tonnes grading 1.14 g/t Au) to an indicated mineral resource and expanding the higher grade inferred mineral resource to 298,000 ounces (5.5 million tonnes grading 1.68 g/t Au) for a total of 447,000 ounces of combined mineral resources as of September 2016.

The primary focus for the remainder of 2016 (September to the end of November) was infill drilling the larger mineral resource base contained within Zones 1 and 2, some extension drilling between the zones and scout drilling of a third zone to the north. The program was again successful in adding further mineral resource growth within La Yaqui Grande and upgrading most of the mineral resources to an initial mineral reserve of 521,000 ounces.

In addition to the mineral reserve growth, La Yaqui Grande contains a Measured and Indicated mineral resource of 68,000 ounces and Inferred mineral resource of 8,000 ounces. The overall size and confidence of the mineral reserve and resource base has increased substantially from a year ago, with combined mineral reserves and resources at La Yaqui increasing 113% to now total 684,000 ounces, the majority of which are mineral reserves.

The Company has another aggressive exploration program planned for La Yaqui Grande in 2017 with the aim of further growing the mineral reserve and resource base. The focus will be infill drilling within Zone 3, drilling the gaps between all three zones and down-dip (to the northeast) of Zones 2 and 3. Exploration drilling will also be conducted over the eastern part of Zone 1, along the Yaqui Norte - Halcon corridor and on the narrow, steeply dipping rib of silica alteration to the southeast of Zone 1. Approximately $6 million has been budgeted for exploration at La Yaqui Grande in 2017.

Other Mulatos District Exploration Plans for 2017

-- Cerro Pelon - The exploration focus at Cerro Pelon changed mid-2016 to include a much larger area. Scout drilling on the western zone intersected vuggy silica, advanced argillic alteration and sulphide mineralization. Grades improved from anomalous to ore-grade and these will be followed up in 2017. Additional exploration over the northern silica cap and the eastern rib will also be undertaken. The focus of the 2017 exploration program is to continue to systematically explore the larger Cerro Pelon area, with particular focus on the western zone. The 2017 exploration budget at Cerro Pelon is $4 million. -- Los Bajios - The Los Bajios target is in close proximity to the main Mulatos mine. Wide intercepts of oxide mineralization and a large alteration anomaly were outlined from exploration programs prior to 2007. Mapping, sampling and Induced Polarization Surveys were carried out over Los Bajios in the fourth quarter of 2016. This work along with the historical work will form the basis of phased exploration drill programs through 2017 which will commence in the first half of the year. Approximately $2 million has been budgeted for exploration at Los Bajios in 2017. -- El Refugio, El Carricito and El Halcon - El Refugio is located immediately along strike from the Puerto del Aire Deposit which is directly adjacent to the Mulatos open pit mine. Preliminary mapping conducted here in 2016 indicates the presence of out-cropping high grade gold mineralization associated with pyrite-barite veins, similar to that seen in San Carlos. Mapping, sampling and geophysics will be conducted on El Refugio with the aim to be ready for scout drilling in the second half of 2017. Mapping, sampling and geophysics will also be conducted on the El Carricito and El Halcon prospects, with the aim of working those up to drill-ready status in 2018. Approximately $5 million has been budgeted for these prospects in 2017.

Kirazli, Agi Dagi and Camyurt

An initial mineral reserve totaling 1.8 million ounces was declared on the Kirazli and Agi Dagi projects with the successful conversion of a large portion of each projects' Measured and Indicated mineral resources. This was outlined in two separate feasibility studies completed on the projects, both outlining very attractive economics.

An initial Proven and Probable mineral reserve was declared on Kirazli totaling 0.67 million ounces of gold and 10.1 million ounces of silver. The project also hosts a Measured and Indicated mineral resource of 0.08 million ounces of gold and 0.4 million ounces of silver. This is down from a year ago reflecting its conversion to mineral reserves. Kirazli's Inferred mineral resource of 0.11 million ounces of gold and 1.6 million ounces of silver is contained within the mineral reserve pit and is treated as waste in the feasibility mine plan. This represents an opportunity to add to the total mineable ounces through additional drilling.

Based on the feasibility mine plan, Kirazli has an expected mineral reserve life of 5 years. The project hosts good exploration potential with favourable alteration extending up to 400 metres west of the pit with previous drilling in this area intersecting mineralization. In addition, further exploration potential exists on the Catalkaya and Kale prospects that sit to the south of the Kirazli Main Zone.

Agi Dagi contains Proven and Probable mineral reserves totaling 1.2 million ounces of gold and 9.5 million ounces of silver. The project also hosts Measured and Indicated mineral resources of 0.52 million ounces of gold and 2.5 million ounces of silver. As with Kirazli, this is down from a year ago reflecting its conversion to mineral reserves. A further 0.25 million ounces of gold and 1.5 million ounces of silver are contained in the Inferred mineral resource category. Of the Inferred mineral resource, 74,000 ounces of gold is contained within the mineral reserve pit and treated as waste in the feasibility mine plan. This represents an opportunity to add to the total mineable ounces through additional drilling.

Based on the feasibility mine plan, Agi Dagi has an expected mineral reserve life of 6 years. As detailed in the preliminary economic assessment for Camyurt, trucking its mineralized material over to Agi Dagi could extend the mine life to nearly 10 years.

Both Agi Dagi and Camyurt have excellent exploration potential. At Agi Dagi, an extension and exploration drill program has been designed to test along strike between the pits and follow up on other prospects on the project (Fire Tower, Ilhamur, and Ayi Tepe). At Camyurt an infill and exploration drilling program has been designed to both upgrade and grow the existing mineral resource base.

El Chanate

El Chanate's mineral reserves decreased to 293,000 ounces reflecting mining depletion. El Chanate is a mature operation with two years of mining remaining. The operation will then transition to residual leaching and will continue to produce gold for up to another four years at substantially lower costs providing for significant free cash flow.

Lynn Lake

Limited exploration drilling was conducted at Lynn Lake in 2016 with the focus on environmental baseline studies and geotechnical drilling in support of the project description and feasibility study, the latter of which is expected in the third quarter of 2017.

Exploration activities are expected to increase at Lynn Lake in 2017 with a total of $4 million budgeted. The focus will primarily be drilling adjacent to known mineral resources at Gordon and MacLellan and on grassroots exploration over the larger greenstone belt.

Exploration on these zones commenced in the third quarter of 2016 with 11,733 metres drilled down dip and along strike of the MacLellan deposit. Results are pending but the geology intersected is similar to that in the ore body and therefore very encouraging.

Camyurt, Esperanza and Quartz Mountain

Measured and Indicated and Inferred mineral resources for the Esperanza, Quartz Mountain and Camyurt projects were unchanged from a year ago.

Qualified Persons

Chris Bostwick, FAusIMM, Alamos Gold's Vice President, Technical Services, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Chris Bostwick is a Qualified Person within the meaning of Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). The Qualified Persons for the National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral reserve and resource estimates are detailed in the following table.

Mineral Resources ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jeffrey Volk, CPG, FAusIMM Director - Reserves and Young-Davidson, El Resource, Chanate, San Carlos U/G, Alamos Gold Inc. Lynn Lake ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Marc Jutras, P.Eng Principal, Ginto Mulatos Pits, Cerro Consulting Inc. Pelon, La Yaqui, Carricito, Esperanza, Agi Dagi, Kirazli, Camyurt, Quartz Mountain ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mineral Reserves ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chris Bostwick, FAusIMM VP Technical Services, Young-Davidson, El Alamos Gold Inc. Chanate, San Carlos Underground ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Herb Welhener, SME-QP VP, Independent Mining Mulatos Pits, Cerro Consultants Inc. Pelon, La Yaqui, Agi Dagi, Kirazli ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

With the exception of Mr. Volk and Mr. Bostwick, each of the foregoing individuals are independent of Alamos Gold.

Exploration programs for the Company are directed by Aoife McGrath, M.Sc., M.AIG, Alamos' Vice President of Exploration and a Qualified Person under the requirements of National Instrument 43-101.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,300 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

Table 1: Total Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves as of December 31, 2016

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- PROVEN AND PROBABLE GOLD RESERVES (as at December 31, 2016) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proven Reserves ------------------------------------ Tonnes Grade Ounces (000's) (g/t Au) (000's) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Young-Davidson - Surface 1,165 0.91 34 Young-Davidson - Underground 14,851 2.80 1,336 Total Young-Davidson 16,016 2.66 1,370 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mulatos Main Pits 4,173 1.02 137 San Carlos Underground 72 13.06 30 Stockpiles 7,129 1.38 317 La Yaqui 470 1.48 22 La Yaqui Grande - - - Cerro Pelon 960 1.70 53 Total Mulatos 12,804 1.36 559 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Chanate - Open Pit 7,008 0.51 114 El Chanate - Leach Pad Inv. - - 100 Total El Chanate 7,008 0.95 214 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Agi Dagi 1,450 0.76 36 Kirazli 700 1.25 28 Total Turkey 2,150 0.93 64 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alamos - Total 37,979 1.81 2,208 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- PROVEN AND PROBABLE GOLD RESERVES (as at December 31, 2016) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Probable Reserves ------------------------------------ Tonnes Grade Ounces (000's) (g/t Au) (000's) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Young-Davidson - Surface - - - Young-Davidson - Underground 27,203 2.65 2,317 Total Young-Davidson 27,203 2.65 2,317 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mulatos Main Pits 21,847 0.87 613 San Carlos Underground 34 8.64 9 Stockpiles - - - La Yaqui 1,469 1.37 65 La Yaqui Grande 11,548 1.40 521 Cerro Pelon 2,293 1.59 117 Total Mulatos 37,191 1.11 1,325 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Chanate - Open Pit 3,804 0.65 79 El Chanate - Leach Pad Inv. - - - Total El Chanate 3,804 0.65 79 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Agi Dagi 52,911 0.66 1,130 Kirazli 25,404 0.78 637 Total Turkey 78,315 0.70 1,767 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alamos - Total 146,513 1.17 5,488 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- PROVEN AND PROBABLE GOLD RESERVES (as at December 31, 2016) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Proven and Probable ------------------------------------ Tonnes Grade Ounces (000's) (g/t Au) (000's) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Young-Davidson - Surface 1,165 0.91 34 Young-Davidson - Underground 42,054 2.70 3,653 Total Young-Davidson 43,220 2.65 3,687 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mulatos Main Pits 26,020 0.90 750 San Carlos Underground 106 11.65 40 Stockpiles 7,129 1.38 317 La Yaqui 1,939 1.40 87 La Yaqui Grande 11,548 1.40 521 Cerro Pelon 3,253 1.63 170 Total Mulatos 49,995 1.17 1,885 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Chanate - Open Pit 10,812 0.56 193 El Chanate - Leach Pad Inv. - - 100 Total El Chanate 10,812 0.84 293 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Agi Dagi 54,361 0.67 1,166 Kirazli 26,104 0.79 665 Total Turkey 80,465 0.71 1,831 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alamos - Total 184,492 1.30 7,696 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- PROVEN AND PROBABLE SILVER MINERAL RESERVES (as at December 31, 2016) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proven Reserves ------------------------------------ Tonnes Grade Ounces ------------------------------------ (000's) (g/t Ag) (000's) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- La Yaqui 470 7.40 112 La Yaqui Grande - - - Agi Dagi 1,450 6.22 290 Kirazli 700 15.90 358 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alamos - Total 2,620 9.02 760 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- PROVEN AND PROBABLE SILVER MINERAL RESERVES (as at December 31, 2016) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Probable Reserves ------------------------------------ Tonnes Grade Ounces ------------------------------------ (000's) (g/t Ag) (000's) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- La Yaqui 1,469 7.19 340 La Yaqui Grande 11,548 19.94 7,403 Agi Dagi 52,911 5.39 9,169 Kirazli 25,404 11.90 9,720 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alamos - Total 91,332 9.07 26,632 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- PROVEN AND PROBABLE SILVER MINERAL RESERVES (as at December 31, 2016) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Proven and Probable ------------------------------------ Tonnes Grade Ounces ------------------------------------ (000's) (g/t Ag) (000's) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- La Yaqui 1,939 7.25 452 La Yaqui Grande 11,548 19.94 7,403 Agi Dagi 54,361 5.41 9,459 Kirazli 26,104 12.01 10,078 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alamos - Total 93,952 9.07 27,392 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Table 2: Project Life-of-Mine Waste-to-Ore Ratiosas of December 31, 2016

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Project Life-of-Mine Waste-to-Ore Ratios as of December 31, 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Project Waste-to-Ore Ratio ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mulatos Mine 0.69 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cerro Pelon Pit 2.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- La Yaqui Pit 6.65 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Chanate Pit 3.06 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Agi Dagi Pit 1.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kirazli Pit 1.45 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Table 3: Total Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources as of December 31, 2016

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MEASURED AND INDICATED GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES (as at December 31, 2016) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Measured Resources ------------------------------------ Tonnes Grade Ounces (000's) (g/t Au) (000's) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Young-Davidson - Surface 496 1.13 18 Young-Davidson - Underground 5,876 3.33 629 Total Young-Davidson 6,373 3.16 647 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mulatos 8,270 1.24 330 San Carlos UG 196 6.11 39 La Yaqui - - - Cerro Pelon 117 2.75 10 Carricito 58 0.82 2 Total Mulatos 8,641 1.37 381 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Chanate 1,092 0.55 19 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MacLellan 15,010 1.99 960 Gordon - - - Burnt Timber - - - Linkwood - - - Total Lynn Lake 15,010 1.99 960 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Esperanza 19,226 1.01 622 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Agi Dagi 553 0.44 8 Kirazli 118 0.50 2 Camyurt 513 1.00 16 Total Turkey 1,184 0.68 26 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quartz Mountain 214 0.95 7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alamos - Total 51,740 1.60 2,661 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MEASURED AND INDICATED GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES (as at December 31, 2016) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indicated Resources ------------------------------------ Tonnes Grade Ounces (000's) (g/t Au) (000's) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Young-Davidson - Surface 1,242 1.28 51 Young-Davidson - Underground 4,916 3.47 548 Total Young-Davidson 6,158 3.03 599 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mulatos 64,221 1.08 2,224 San Carlos UG 362 4.70 55 La Yaqui 1,108 1.91 68 Cerro Pelon 455 2.52 37 Carricito 1,297 0.82 34 Total Mulatos 67,443 1.12 2,418 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Chanate 3,323 0.69 74 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MacLellan 17,374 1.75 976 Gordon 5,914 3.21 610 Burnt Timber 1,021 1.40 46 Linkwood 984 1.16 37 Total Lynn Lake 25,293 2.05 1,669 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Esperanza 15,126 0.95 462 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Agi Dagi 34,334 0.46 510 Kirazli 5,848 0.43 80 Camyurt 17,208 0.89 492 Total Turkey 57,390 0.59 1,082 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quartz Mountain 11,942 0.87 333 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alamos - Total 186,675 1.11 6,637 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MEASURED AND INDICATED GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES (as at December 31, 2016) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Measured and Indicated ------------------------------------ Tonnes Grade Ounces (000's) (g/t Au) (000's) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Young-Davidson - Surface 1,739 1.24 69 Young-Davidson - Underground 10,792 3.39 1,177 Total Young-Davidson 12,531 3.09 1,246 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mulatos 72,491 1.10 2,554 San Carlos UG 558 5.20 93 La Yaqui 1,108 1.91 68 Cerro Pelon 572 2.56 47 Carricito 1,355 0.83 36 Total Mulatos 76,084 1.14 2,798 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Chanate 4,415 0.66 93 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MacLellan 32,384 1.86 1,936 Gordon 5,914 3.21 610 Burnt Timber 1,021 1.40 46 Linkwood 984 1.17 37 Total Lynn Lake 40,303 2.03 2,629 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Esperanza 34,352 0.98 1,083 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Agi Dagi 34,887 0.46 518 Kirazli 5,966 0.43 82 Camyurt 17,721 0.89 508 Total Turkey 58,574 0.59 1,108 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quartz Mountain 12,156 0.87 339 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alamos - Total 238,415 1.21 9,298 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MEASURED AND INDICATED SILVER MINERAL RESOURCES (as at December 31, 2016) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Measured Resources ------------------------------------ Tonnes Grade Ounces (000's) (g/t Ag) (000's) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- La Yaqui Grande - - - Esperanza 19,226 7.25 4,482 Agi Dagi 553 1.59 28 Kirazli 118 2.73 10 Camyurt 513 5.63 93 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alamos - Total 20,410 7.03 4,613 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MEASURED AND INDICATED SILVER MINERAL RESOURCES (as at December 31, 2016) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indicated Resources ------------------------------------ Tonnes Grade Ounces (000's) (g/t Ag) (000's) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- La Yaqui Grande 1,108 15 523 Esperanza 15,126 9.16 4,455 Agi Dagi 34,334 2.19 2,417 Kirazli 5,848 2.17 408 Camyurt 17,208 6.15 3,404 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alamos - Total 73,624 4.73 11,207 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MEASURED AND INDICATED SILVER MINERAL RESOURCES (as at December 31, 2016) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Measured and Indicated ------------------------------------ Tonnes Grade Ounces (000's) (g/t Ag) (000's) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- La Yaqui Grande 1,108 15 523 Esperanza 34,352 8.09 8,936 Agi Dagi 34,887 2.18 2,445 Kirazli 5,966 2.18 418 Camyurt 17,721 6.14 3,497 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alamos - Total 94,034 5.23 15,819 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Table 4: Total Inferred Mineral Resources as of December 31, 2016

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- INFERRED GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES (as at December 31, 2016) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Grade Ounces (000's) (g/t Au) (000's) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Young-Davidson - Surface 31 0.99 1 Young-Davidson - Underground 3,524 2.76 313 Total Young-Davidson 3,555 2.75 314 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mulatos 8,935 0.92 265 San Carlos UG 162 4.93 26 La Yaqui 174 1.39 8 Cerro Pelon 109 1.23 4 Carricito 900 0.74 22 Total Mulatos 10,280 0.98 325 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Chanate 112 0.71 3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MacLellan 1,898 2.01 123 Gordon 4,364 2.87 403 Burnt Timber 23,438 1.04 781 Linkwood 21,004 1.16 783 Total Lynn Lake 50,704 1.28 2,089 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Esperanza 718 0.80 18 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Agi Dagi 16,760 0.46 245 Kirazli 5,689 0.59 108 Camyurt 2,791 0.95 85 Total Turkey 25,240 0.54 438 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quartz Mountain 39,205 0.91 1,147 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alamos - Total 129,815 1.04 4,334 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- INFERRED SILVER MINERAL RESOURCES (as at December 31, 2016) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Grade Ounces (000's) (g/t Ag) (000's) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- La Yaqui Grande 174 5.55 31 Esperanza 718 15.04 347 Agi Dagi 16,760 2.85 1,534 Kirazli 5,689 8.96 1,638 Camyurt 2,791 5.77 518 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alamos - Total 26,132 4.84 4,068 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notes to Mineral Reserve and Resource Tables:

-- The Company's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resource as at December 31, 2016 are classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definition and Guidelines" as per Canadian Securities Administrator's NI 43-101 requirements. -- Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. -- Mineral Resources are exclusive of Mineral Reserves. -- Mineral Reserve cut-off grade for the Mulatos Mine, the Cerro Pelon Pit, the La Yaqui Pit, the Kirazli Pit and the Agi Dagi Pit are determined as a net of process value of $0.10 per tonne for each model block -- All Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources are pit constrained with the exception of those outside the Mulatos Main Pits on the Mulatos property which have no economic restrictions and are tabulated by gold cut-off grade. -- Mineral Reserve estimates assumed a gold price of $1,250 per ounce and Mineral Resource estimates assumed a gold price of $1,400 per ounce, except as follows: Lynn Lake Mineral Resources assumed a gold price of $1,550 per ounce with an assumption of the Canadian dollar at parity with the United States dollar. Metal prices, cutoff grades and metallurgical recoveries are set out in the table below. -- El Chanate reserve ounces include a December 31, 2016 inventory 99,900 recoverable ounces in the heap leach pad ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resources Reserves ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Met Gold Price Cutoff Gold Price Cutoff Recovery ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mulatos: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mulatos Main greater Open Pit $1,400 0.5 $1,250 see notes than 50% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- San Carlos Underground $1,400 2.5 $1,250 3.27 70% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cerro Pelon $1,400 0.5 $1,250 see notes 75% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- La Yaqui $1,400 0.5 $1,250 see notes 75% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Carricito greater $1,400 0.3 n/a n/a than 50% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Young-Davidson - Surface $1,400 0.5 $1,250 0.5 91% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Young-Davidson - Underground $1,400 1.3 $1,250 1.9 91% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Chanate $1,400 0.15 $1,250 0.15 30-65% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lynn Lake $1,555 0.4 n/a n/a 89-92% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Esperanza $1,400 0.4 n/a n/a 60-72% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Agi Dagi $1,400 0.2 $1,250 see notes 80% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kirazli $1,400 0.2 $1,250 see notes 81% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Camyurt $1,400 0.2 n/a n/a 78% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quartz Mountain 0.21 Oxide, $1,400 0.6 Sulfide n/a n/a 65-80% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

