Hexaware Conducts Study Titled 'Digital Workplace in Europe'

MUMBAI, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Workplace Modernization Among Top Priorities for Large and Medium Sized Organizations in Europe

Hexaware Technologies Limited, a leading global provider of Application, Infrastructure, BPS and Digital services, announced that it has conducted a study titled 'Digital Workplace in Europe' in partnership with PAC, a leading market research and consulting firm. This study reveals that nearly 63 percent of European businesses are planning to invest in the modernization of workplace applications, within the next two years.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/453147/PRNE_Hexaware_logo_Logo.jpg )



Close to three quarters of IT and HR managers that were interviewed believe that their work environments have a strong or critical influence on business success.

This is the first-ever study conducted on critical issues related to workplace modernization across European enterprises. PAC has surveyed more than 180 IT and HR managers from a wide range of industries on trends, investment plans and challenges.

"Business transformation is an inside-out process with employees placed at the center of the journey. As many enterprises have realized its significance, they are implementing digitization at their workplaces before taking it across to their customers. PAC's 'Digital Workplace in Europe' study resonates this trend and has brought out unparalleled insights related to digital initiatives that are followed by European companies,"saysGirish Ravindran, Vice President, Infrastructure Management Services-Europe, Hexaware Technologies Limited.

Approximately 10 percent of companies in Europe are in the 'early stage', 52 percent are 'on the way' and 38 percent are perceived to be in the 'advanced stage.' France and Belgium based companies are ahead of the pack, especially in mobility and cloud. Companies in Germany are not as far ahead, but they show a more than average willingness to invest. An examination of the industries shows that the digital workplace is a hot issue not only in many service industries, but also in the industrial sector, which has taken the requirements of industrial IoT (Internet of Things) into account as it expands its work environment.

"The digital workplace can only be successfully implemented if it is realized as a holistic design and service concept," says Dr. Andreas Stiehler, Principal Analyst for Digital Enterprise at PAC. "In addition, businesses should be prepared to take newer paths in strategy, design, management, operations, and support. While large investments are already being made in the procurement of modern workplace technologies, the implementation of the digital workplace as a holistic design and service concept is still in its infancy."

Click the link to download the full report: http://hexaware.com/resource/trend-study-digital-workplace-in-europe/

About PAC

For more information, please visit: http://www.pac-online.com

About Hexaware

For more information, please visit http://www.hexaware.com

Safe Harbor Statement

http://hexaware.com/investors/

Contact:

Sreedatri Chatterjee

Hexaware Technologies Limited

sreedatric@hexaware.com

