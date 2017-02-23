India Power & Distribution Transformer Market 2017-2022: Government Initiatives / Growing FDI in Power Sector / Replacement of Transformers / Growing Renewable Energy Sector -Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Power & Distribution Transformer Market (2017-2022): Market Forecast by Types, Power Rating, Cooling System, Applications, Regions and Competitive Landscape" report to their offering.

The India Power & Distribution Transformer market is forecast to reach $2.9 billion by 2022.

Government is taking major steps to strengthen the power transmission & distribution network and has undertaken initiatives such as UDAY for financial turnaround of power distribution companies. Further, the Government of India has projected an investment of INR 146,000 crore in power transmission sector by FY 2019 to strengthen the transmission network thus increasing the demand for power transformers



The Western region accounted for the largest revenue share in the country in 2016. However, the major investment in transmission sector is expected in the Southern region, followed by the Northern and Western region. In the distribution sector, the Western region is expected to receive highest investments followed by the Southern and Northern region



The report thoroughly covers the market by transformer types, by power rating, by cooling system, by applications and by regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas, market drivers, which would help stakeholders to device and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics



India Power & Distribution Transformer Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Government Initiatives - DDUGJY, IPDS, UDAY

Growing FDI in Power Sector

Replacement of Transformers

Growing Renewable Energy Sector

Market Restraints



High CRGO Imports

Inadequate Testing Facility



Markets Covered:



By Type:



Power Transformer

Distribution Transformer

By Power Rating:



Power Transformer



5.1 MVA - 50 MVA

50.1 MVA - 160 MVA

160.1 MVA - 350 MVA

Above 350 MVA

Distribution Transformer



Up to 100 kVA

100.1 - 315 kVA

315.1 - 5 MVA

By Cooling System:



Dry Type

Liquid Type

By Applications:



Power Utilities

Industrial

Companies Mentioned



ABB India ltd.

ltd. Bharat Bijlee Limited

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Crompton Greaves Ltd.

Emco Ltd.

GE T&D India Ltd.

IMP Powers Ltd.

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd

Siemens Ltd.

TBEA Energy ( India ) Pvt. Ltd.

) Pvt. Ltd. Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems ( India ) Pvt. Ltd

) Pvt. Ltd Transformer & Rectifiers ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Voltamp Transformer Ltd.

