Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2017/comprion/
|Company:
|COMPRION GmbH
|Booth/Stand:
|6I20
|Event:
| Mobile World Congress 2017
Feb 27 Mar 2, 2017
Barcelona, ES
|Web:
|
http://www.comprion.com
|Twitter:
|
https://twitter.com/comprion
|YouTube:
|
https://www.youtube.com/user/COMPRION2009
|LinkedIn:
|
https://www.linkedin.com/company/comprion
About COMPRION GmbH
COMPRION is the worldwide leading manufacturer of test solutions for smart card interfaces, terminals, and smart cards. Covering contact-based and contactless technologies, we provide expertise to multiple industries, especially telecommunications, payments, and M2M/IoT. Our standardization activities within the GSMA, NFC Forum, EMVCo, oneM2M, GCF/PTCRB, SIMalliance, 3GPP, ETSI, and GlobalPlatform enable us to integrate the latest requirements into our products. Particularly, new standards and topics such as eUICC/eSIM and Remote SIM Provisioning for both GSMA specifications (M2M Consumer Devices) drive our product development. Our test systems are used by all top mobile phone, terminal, card, and chipset manufacturers as well as mobile network operators and test houses.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170223005670/en/
Contacts:
COMPRION GmbH
Kathleen Knievel
+49 5251 6859 0
press@comprion.com