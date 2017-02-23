Delek Group Announces on Leviathan Final Investment Decision

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Delek Group (TASE: DLEKG, US ADR: DGRLY) ("the Company") announces that pursuant to the Company's Immediate Report dated December 12, 2016 (ref no. 2016-01-138493) concerning the decision of the directors of the general partners of Avner Oil Exploration Limited Partnership and Delek Drilling Limited Partnership (jointly "the Partnerships") to approve the development program for the Leviathan Field in the area of Lease I/14 Leviathan South and I/15 Leviathan North ("the Leviathan Field"), provided below is an Immediate Report issued by each of the Partnerships that on February 23, 2017 the Leviathan Partners including the Partnerships took the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the development of Phase 1A in the development plan of the Leviathan Field, with an annual capacity of 12 BCM, in order to start the flow of natural gas from the Leviathan Field by the end of 2019, as detailed in the attached report.

Asaf Bartfeld, President and CEO of Delek Group: "The final investment decision in Leviathan, following the Natural Gas Outline Plan, is not only a substantial step forward for Delek Group, but a major leap for the Israeli energy industry and economy. Developing Leviathan and pursuing more export agreements, coupled with supply to the domestic market, will ensure energy security for Israel and will add to Delek Group's stability."

Further to the provisions of Section 7.25.1 of the Partnerships' periodic report as of December 31, 2015, as released on March 28, 2016, and the Partnerships' immediate report of May 22, 2016 on Government Resolution no. 476 of August 16, 2015 regarding the framework for the increase of the quantity of natural gas produced from the natural gas field "Tamar" and swift development of the natural gas fields "Leviathan", "Karish" and "Tanin" and additional gas fields, in Section 4.3 of the update of Chapter A (description of the Partnerships' business), as included in the Partnerships' quarterly report as of June 30, 2016, as released on August 24, 2016 on the approval of the Leviathan Reservoir development budget in the sum of approx. $119 million (100%) for the year 2016, until the end of January 2017, and in the Partnerships' immediate reports of December 12, 2016 regarding the decision of the board of directors of the Partnerships' general partner to approve the development plan for the Leviathan reservoir, in the area of the I/14 Leviathan South and I/15 Leviathan North leases (the "Leviathan Reservoir"), the work plan and the budget for development of Phase 1A of the development plan at a scope of approx. U.S. $3.5 to 4 billion (for 100% of the rights in the Leviathan Reservoir), and to authorize the Partnerships' management to approve a final investment decision for development of the Leviathan Reservoir, in accordance with the provisions of the Joint Operating Agreement (JOA), the Partnership respectfully announces as follows:

On February 23, 2017, the Leviathan partners adopted a Final Investment Decision (FID) for development of Phase 1A in the development plan for the Leviathan Reservoir, at a capacity of approx. 12 BCM per year (1.2 Bcf/d), with a budget of approx. $3.75 billion (for 100% of the rights in the Leviathan Reservoir), with the aim of allowing commencement of the piping of natural gas from the Leviathan Reservoir by the end of 2019.

The Partnerships intend to finance its share in the Leviathan Reservoir development costs, inter alia, through credit from a consortium of local and foreign finance providers, as specified in the Partnerships immediate reports of February 21, 2017.

It is noted that upon the adoption of a final investment decision as aforesaid, the contingency pertaining to part of the contingent resources in the Leviathan reservoir is fulfilled, such that to the best of the Partnerships' understanding, these resources shall be classified as reserves. Accordingly, the Partnerships are acting, together with Netherland, Sewell and Associates, Inc., for receipt of a reserves and contingent resources appraisal report for the Leviathan reservoir and for preparation of updated discounted cash flow figures. Upon receipt of such report and figures, the Partnerships shall release an immediate report accordingly.

Warning regarding forward-looking information - The above estimates in relation to the scope of the budget and the timetables for development of the Leviathan Reservoir, as aforesaid, constitute forward-looking information, within the meaning thereof in Section 32A of the Securities Law, 5728-1968. The said information is based on estimates of the Partnerships and the operator in the Leviathan Reservoir, based on a range of factors, including the development plan and the time tables for implementation thereof, receipt of regulatory approvals, estimated information on availability of equipment, services, costs, and on past experience. The estimates in this report may not materialize or materialize in a materially different manner if changes and/or delays occur in the range of factors specified above, and if the estimates received change, the market conditions change and/or due to a gamut of geopolitical changes and/or operating and technical conditions in the Leviathan Reservoir and/or unexpected factors relating to the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas and/or as a result of the progress of development of the Leviathan Reservoir until completion thereof.

The partners in the Leviathan Reservoir and their holding rates are as follows:

Noble Energy Mediterranean Ltd.39.66%

Avner Oil Exploration, Limited Partnership22.67%

Delek Drilling, Limited Partnership22.67%

Ratio Oil Exploration (1992), Limited Partnership15.00%

Delek Group economic interest in the Leviathan reservoir25.65%

