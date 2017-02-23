Invitation to Citycon's Capital Markets Day in Iso Omena 16 May 2017

HELSINKI, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Investor News 23 February 2017 at 13.15 hrs

Citycon cordially invites investors, analysts and media to its Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, 16 May at Iso Omena in Espoo, Finland.

The aim of the Capital Markets Day is to provide information about Citycon's strategy and (re)development projects, status of business units and key assets. There will be an update on the Nordic market with a special focus on Finland. The presentations will be followed by an asset tour to Iso Omena, Lippulaiva and Myyrmanni.

Participants from Citycon will be CEO Marcel Kokkeel, CFO Eero Sihvonen, COO Jurn Hoeksema and other members of Citycon's management.

On the following day, Wednesday 17 May, there is a possibility to join an asset tour in Stockholm. We will visit Liljeholmstorget Galleria, Kista Galleria and Jakobsbergs Centrum.

We also welcome participants to join a dinner on Monday evening, 15 May in Helsinki.

Please register latest by 2 May 2017. For practical questions and registration, please contact Tiina Tahkolahti by e-mail tiina.tahkolahti@citycon.com or phone +358 50547 1196.

All presentations can be followed via a live webcast at www.citycon.com.

Please find the preliminary agenda attached to this release.

Welcome!

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:

Henrica Ginström

Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

Tel. +358-50-554-4296

henrica.ginstrom@citycon.com

Citycon Oyj (Nasdaq Helsinki: CTY1S) is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic and Baltic regions, managing assets that total approximately EUR 5 billion and with market capitalisation of over EUR 2 billion. For more information about Citycon, please visit www.citycon.com

