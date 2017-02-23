GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: CGRW) -- a Liaison and Consultant providing turnkey solutions to licensed growers, announces the cancellation of 799,861 shares of common stock reducing the Issued and Outstanding Share Count to 101,273,573. The Float has remained unchanged at 25,762,901 since August of 2014.

Delmar Janovec, CEO, states, "We are very proud of the success the company has achieved in adhering to our commitment of maintaining shareholder value through zero dilution. The stock certificate being returned to the Company has been part of an ongoing litigation which was successfully resolved to the benefit of the Company. The current market value of the shares to be cancelled is approximately $1.7 million.

Janovec went on to say, "CannaGrow Holdings' entry into the Colorado Cannabis Industry has been a remarkable process. We are now poised to bring even greater shareholder value through our experience in the industry and our contacts in the local area. I look forward to completing the current construction of the three additional IGC-Ranger Series Climate Controlled Greenhouses, http://www.igcusa.com/, and the upcoming Spring Season, at the Colorado Buffalo Ranch Facility I."

Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to visit the CannaGrow Holdings Blog for more information and updates from Colorado Buffalo Ranch Facility I at (http://www.cannagrowholdings.com).

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc., the Liaison and Representative for NuGro Industries, will continue in its capacity of providing oversight as the Facilities Manager, working with the State/County Agencies and Category One Botanicals, LLC, the Licensed Grower for the facilities. The completion of this project will now provide the company the basis to begin generating revenues from Licensed Growers subleasing the Turnkey facilities being built to the specifications of CannaGrow COO, Dr. John P. Janovec, and Consultant, Jason Wells.

About CannaGrow Holdings, Inc.:

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. has entered the Medical/Recreational Cannabis Industry as a Lessor, Liaison, and Consultant to licensed Growers providing them with turnkey Growing Facilities in the State of Colorado. The Company intends to expand this business model within this industry as business opportunities evolve whereby providing for the highest return to its shareholders.

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. does not and will not, until such time as Federal law allows, grow, harvest, distribute or sell marijuana or any substance that violate the laws of the United States of America.

