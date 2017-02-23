PeopleKeys' International Domination: Personality Experts Land & Expand their Global Reach with New Distributor Opportunities

BOARDMAN, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The experts in applied personality assessment and people analytics for 35 years, PeopleKeys, has announced that they are now accepting offers for new international partnerships/distributors. In response to a record breaking 2016, these new partnerships will build upon the previous year's exponential growth.

Throughout this expansion, PeopleKeys has sought to improve lives through DISC personality system solutions leading to:

Reduced stress

Increased workplace productivity/morale

Enhanced communication skills

Improved hiring practices

Countless companies have used their tools to figure out how to hire the right person for the job, the first time. Their highly customizable resources have led them to their current level of success; and they are ready to expand their international presence through new distributors.

Dr.Bradley Smith, PeopleKeys' Director of Business Development, attributes their success to unique technology allowing for the easy customization of products to fit the distributor's needs. "It supports some of the most highly validated instruments for hiring and training available today, and it is available in over 33 different languages, making it hard to argue with PeopleKeys' formula for success," he said.

PeopleKeys' success with distributors is not only based on their highly desirable products and services, but their relationships.

Mr. Lemstra, Owner of DISC Factor Netherlands, says of his first meeting with PeopleKeys' CEO, Dr. Sandy Kulkin:

"I joked with him about him being the maker of millionaires. For the past ten years I have devoted all of my energy into my partnership with PeopleKeys. Today we are one of the leading training companies in the Netherlands, and have expanded into other nearby E.U. partnerships. PeopleKeys made it easy for me to customize my own product line, and I developed this with little or no cost to me."

To inquire about becoming one of PeopleKeys' many successful distributors, you can contact Dr. Smith at brad.smith@peoplekeys.comor 330-599-5580.

More about PeopleKeys:

PeopleKeys is the leader in personality assessment, coaching and HR solutions. They are committed to helping people enhance relationships, reduce stress, increase productivity/morale, make more informed hiring decisions, and improve communication. Their tools, reports, assessments and other resources are designed for groups of all sizes, and with over 33 languages available, they are uniquely suited to help unlock people's potential all over the world.

Media Contact: Shanna Bennell, shanna.bennell@peoplekeys.com

Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/470245/Partnering_With_PeopleKeys_Infographic.jpg

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/470244/PeopleKeys_Logo.jpg