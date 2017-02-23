Global Pharmaceutical Fine Chemicals Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2025 - Technological Advancements In Production Procedures - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Pharmaceutical Fine Chemicals Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include companies producing fine chemicals are making efforts towards development of efficient products, technological advancements in production procedures, expansion in the pharmaceutical industry in emerging regions and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



Based on Chemicals the market is categorized into big molecules and small molecules.



Based on Type of Drug the market is categorized into non proprietary drugs and poprietary drugs.



As per Therapeutic Use the market is segmented into respiratory gastrointestinal, mucoskeletal, diabetes, metabolic system, cardiovascular, infectious diseases, neurological, oncological and other therapeutic uses.



Report Highlights:



- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Companies Producing Fine Chemicals are Making Efforts towards Development of Efficient Products

3.1.2 Technological Advancements In Production Procedures

3.1.3 Expansion in the Pharmaceutical Industry in Emerging Regions

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Pharmaceutical Fine Chemicals Market, By Chemical

4.1 Big Molecules

4.2 Small Molecules



5 Pharmaceutical Fine Chemicals Market, By Type of Drug

5.1 Non Proprietary Drugs

5.2 Poprietary Drugs



6 Pharmaceutical Fine Chemicals Market, By Therapeutic Use

6.1 Respiratory

6.2 Gastrointestinal

6.3 Mucoskeletal

6.4 Diabetes

6.5 Metabolic System

6.6 Cardiovascular

6.7 Infectious Diseases

6.8 Neurological

6.9 Oncological

6.10 Other Therapeutic Uses



7 Pharmaceutical Fine Chemicals Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Abbott

9.2 Akzo Nobel N.V

9.3 Albemarle Corporation

9.4 AstraZeneca

9.5 BASF SE

9.6 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

9.7 Clariant AG

9.8 Eastman Chemical Company

9.9 Evonik Industries

9.10 GlaxoSmithKlein

9.11 Lonza Group Ltd

9.12 Merck and co.

9.13 Roche

9.14 Royal DSM N.V.

9.15 The Dow Chemical Company



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4t3ktc/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716