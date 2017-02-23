

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) reported that its income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter was $49.8 million, compared with $5.9 million in 2015. Income from Continuing Operations included $29 million of Recall Costs in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with $27 million of Recall Costs in the fourth quarter of 2015.



EPS from Continuing Operations for the fourth quarter was $0.19 per share compared with $0.03 per share for the fourth quarter of 2015.



Net Income for the fourth quarter was $50 million compared with $6 million in 2015.



FFO (Normalized) per share was $0.50 for the fourth quarter compared with $0.57 in 2015. On a full year basis, FFO (Normalized) per share was $1.92 compared with $2.10 in 2015.



AFFO was $164 million for the fourth quarter compared with $126 million in 2015. AFFO was $648 million compared with $530 million in 2015.



Total reported Revenues for the fourth quarter were $934 million, compared with $752 million in 2015. On a constant dollar (C$) basis, total Revenue growth was 25.7% for the quarter, primarily driven by the Recall acquisition, which closed on May 2, 2016.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.28 per share and revenues of $937.32 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company updated its 2017 guidance to reflect 2017 constant dollar budget rates. The company expects, on constant dollar basis, Revenue growth of 8% to 10%, Adjusted EBITDA growth of 16% to 19% and AFFO growth of 8% to 15% for full year 2017.



