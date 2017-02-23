

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales volume expanded in February reversing prior month's fall, the latest Distributive Trades Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Thursday.



The retail sales balance came in at +9 percent in February versus -8 percent in January. A balance of 5 percent expects sales volume to increase in March.



The improvement in sales volumes was driven by clothing and non-store sectors, as well as other normal goods, in February.



The rebound in retail sales suggested that some of the recent gloom about a slump in consumer demand at the start of 2017 may be overdone, Ben Jones, CBI principal economist, said.



'However, retailers remain cautious about their prospects, expecting fairly tepid growth in sales volumes next month against a backdrop of rising inflation that is likely to erode households' purchasing power through the course of the year,' Jones added.



