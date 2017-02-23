Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 with Focus On Select Global Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Segments:
Clinical Applications
- Automated Identification & Susceptibility Systems
- Automated Blood Culture Systems
- Automated Tuberculosis Systems
- Streptococcal Infection Rapid Tests
- GC/Chlamydia Rapid Tests
- Other Automated & Rapid Microbiological Tests
Non-Clinical Applications.
The report profiles 83 companies including many key and niche players such as
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
2. Competition
3. Market Drivers And Trends
4. Key Issues Confronting The Rapid Microbiological Tests Market
5. Product/Technology Overview
6. Application Areas Of Automated And Rapid Microbiological Tests A Review
7. Product Innovations/Introductions
8. Recent Industry Activity
9. Focus On Select Global Players
10. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 83 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 90)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mzdhdt/automated_and
