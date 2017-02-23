Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 with Focus On Select Global Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Segments:

Clinical Applications

Automated Identification & Susceptibility Systems

Automated Blood Culture Systems

Automated Tuberculosis Systems

Streptococcal Infection Rapid Tests

GC/Chlamydia Rapid Tests

Other Automated & Rapid Microbiological Tests

Non-Clinical Applications.

The report profiles 83 companies including many key and niche players such as

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Abbott Molecular, Inc. (US)

Alere Inc. (US)

Beckman Coulter , Inc. (US)

, Inc. (US) Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

and Company (US) bioMérieux SA ( France )

) bioMerieux, Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (US)

Cellabs Pty Ltd ( Australia )

) Cepheid Inc. (US)

CorisBioconcept SPRL ( Belgium )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG ( Switzerland )

) Hologic, Inc. (US)

MedMira Inc. ( Canada )

) Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (US)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (US)

Orion Diagnostica Oy ( Finland )

) QIAGEN N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Quidel Corporation (US)

Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC (US)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH ( Germany )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Oxoid Limited (UK)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Competition

3. Market Drivers And Trends

4. Key Issues Confronting The Rapid Microbiological Tests Market

5. Product/Technology Overview

6. Application Areas Of Automated And Rapid Microbiological Tests A Review

7. Product Innovations/Introductions

8. Recent Industry Activity

9. Focus On Select Global Players

10. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 83 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 90)

- The United States (55)

- Canada (1)

- Japan (4)

- Europe (27)

- France (3)

- Germany (9)

- The United Kingdom (3)

- Italy (2)

- Spain (1)

- Rest of Europe (9)

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

- Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mzdhdt/automated_and

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716