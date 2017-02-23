Influenza Diagnostics Market Worth 767.4 Million USD by 2021

PUNE, India, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Influenza Diagnostics Market Test type (Traditional (Rapid Influenza Detection Test, Viral Culture, DFA, Serology Test), Molecular (RT-PCR, NASBA, LAMP, SAMBA)), End user (Hospital, Clinic, Reference lab, POC, Home Care Agency) - Global Forecast to 2021" published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to reach USD 767.4 Million by 2021 from USD 508.0 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2016 to 2021.

The report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threat impacting the Influenza Diagnostics Market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis. The increasing prevalence of influenza, growth in research funding for influenza diagnostics, and rising demand for faster diagnosis and control of influenza are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market in the coming years. Also, advancements in technologies such as PCR and proteomics and significant growth prospects in developing countries are expected to offer growth opportunities for players in the Influenza Diagnostics Market.

The Influenza Diagnostics Market is segmented on the basis of test type, end user, and region. On the basis of test type, the market is segmented into traditional diagnostic tests and molecular diagnostic tests. The traditional diagnostic tests segment is further divided into rapid influenza detection tests (RIDT), viral culture, direct fluorescent antibody (DFA) tests, and serological assays. The molecular diagnostic tests segment is divided into RT-PCR, nucleic acid sequence-based amplification (NASBA) tests, loop-mediated isothermal amplification-based assays (LAMP), simple amplification-based assays (SAMBA), and other tests (microarray-based approaches and nucleic acid sequencing approaches). Among these, the traditional diagnostic tests segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Influenza Diagnostics Market in 2016.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals/clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, and other end users (point-of-care testing, local public health laboratories, home health agencies, and nursing homes). The hospitals/clinical laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that most influenza disease diagnostic tests are carried out in hospitals and clinical laboratories, as these tests are highly complex in nature and require the use of specialized instruments.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. The European market is expected to account for the largest share of the global Influenza Diagnostics Market in 2016. The large share of this segment is due to the increased prevalence of influenza disease and technological advancements in this region.

The prominent players in the Influenza Diagnostics Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Alere Inc. (U.S.), Quidel Corporation (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), DiaSorin (Italy), SA Scientific (U.S.), and Luminex Corporation (U.S.).

