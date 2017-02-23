

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French telecommunications operator Orange SA (ORAN) reported Thursday higher net profit in its fiscal year 2016 mainly on income from discontinued operations. Operating income, meanwhile, declined, despite increased revenues. For fiscal 2017, the company projects higher adjusted EBITDA, a key earnings metric.



For fiscal 2016, net income attributable to equity holders of the group was 2.94 billion euros, up 10.7 percent from 2.65 billion euros in the prior year. The higher profit mainly reflected the increase of 1.805 billion euros in net income from discontinued operations related to EE.



Group operating income, meanwhile, declined 14 percent to 4.077 billion euros from 4.74 billion euros in 2015. Operating income from telecom activities fell 15.8 percent mostly tied to impairment charges.



Adjusted EBITDA for the year increased 1.3 percent from last year on a comparable basis to 12.68 billion euros with growth in France and Europe.



Revenues for the year were 40.92 billion euros, up 1.7 percent on a historical basis, from 40.24 billion euros last year. On a comparable basis, revenues increased 0.6 percent.



Revenues in France fell 1 percent on a comparable basis, while Europe revenues grew 2.4 percent with strong 6 percent increase in Spain. In Africa & Middle East, comparable revenues grew 2.6 percent.



In the fourth quarter, operating income plunged to 62 million euros from 622 million euros last year. Adjusted EBITDA grew 4.6 percent on a comparable basis to 3.17 billion euros. Revenues rose 1.2 percent on a historical basis and 10 percent on a comparable basis to 10.52 billion euros.



The company noted that the improving trend continued, led by Europe, particularly Spain, although mobile services were still impacted by decreased revenues from national roaming in France and roaming price reductions in Europe.



Commercial momentum remained strong in the fourth quarter, led by fibre with 393,000 net additions and retail convergent offers with 239,000 net additions. The company said there were 3.3 million fibre customers at December 31, 75 percent higher from last year.



Looking ahead to 2017, Orange expects adjusted EBITDA to be higher than in 2016 on a comparable basis. The positive outlook reflects the strong commercial momentum supported by CAPEX, and continuing efforts to transform the cost structure.



Further, the company confirmed the payment of a dividend of 0.60 euros per share for 2016.



The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2018 a dividend of 0.65 euros per share for 2017, and plans to pay an interim dividend for 2017 of 0.25 euros per share in December.



In Paris, Orange shares were trading at 14.69 euros, up 1.07 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX