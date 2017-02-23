

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) released a profit for its first quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $235.15 million, or $0.44 per share. This was higher than $235.06 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $2.28 billion. This was down from $2.29 billion last year.



Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $235.15 Mln. vs. $235.06 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.0% -EPS (Q1): $0.44 vs. $0.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q1): $2.28 Bln vs. $2.29 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.4%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX