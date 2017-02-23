sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,125 Euro		+0,269
+2,48 %
WKN: 887195 ISIN: CA22163N1069 Ticker-Symbol: GC6 
Aktie:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COTT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COTT CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,981
11,181
14:38
10,948
11,124
14:38
23.02.2017 | 12:56
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Cott Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Results and Declares Dividend

TORONTO and TAMPA, Florida, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

(Unless stated otherwise, all fourth quarter 2016 comparisons are relative to the fourth quarter of 2015 and all fiscal year 2016 comparisons are relative to fiscal year 2015; all information is in U.S. dollars.)

Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT; TSX:BCB) today announced its results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016.

FISCAL YEAR 2016 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Cott revenue increased 10% (12% on a foreign exchange neutral basis) to $3,236 million compared to $2,944 million.
  • Gross profit increased 20% to $1,074 million compared to $896 million and gross margin as a percentage of revenue increased to 33.2% compared to 30.4%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $270 million, less $140 million of capital expenditures resulted in reported free cash flow of $130 million and adjusted free cash flow of $150 million (adjusted for $20 million of acquisition, integration and other costs).
  • Cott has targeted full year 2017 cash flow provided by operations of approximately $330 to $340 million and capital expenditures in the range of $165 to $175 million, resulting in adjusted free cash flow of $155 to $175 million (when excluding acquisition, integration, and debt transaction costs).

"I am pleased with the progress made in 2016 towards a more diversified, higher margin, cash generative business. Our adjusted free cash flow generation of $150 million despite almost $20 million of adverse foreign exchange impact demonstrates the progress made during the year," commented Jerry Fowden, Cott's Chief Executive Officer. "We believe our focus on free cash flow generation and the platform we are creating in home and office services for water, coffee and tea will provide strong annual growth in free cash flow over the coming years," continued Mr. Fowden.

FOURTH QUARTER 2016 GLOBAL PERFORMANCE

  • Revenue was $887 million despite $24 million of foreign exchange headwinds and one less week of operations at DS Services that accounted for $13 million of revenue. Our reported revenue was higher by 27% (30% on a foreign exchange neutral basis). Key revenue drivers in the quarter are tabulated below:
Revenue Bridge
    2015 Q4 Revenue                             $    698.8
    S&D                                              140.7
    Eden                                              87.0
    Aquaterra                                         13.2
    Volume                                           (1.8)
    OCS/HOD PET/Retail                               (4.9)
    Price/Mix                                        (9.5)
    One less week of operations                     (12.5)
    Foreign exchange impact                         (23.6)
    2016 Q4 Revenue                             $    887.4
  • Gross profit increased 36% to $302 million, with gross margin as a percentage of revenue increasing to 34.0% compared to 31.6%, driven primarily by the additions of Eden Springs ("Eden") and Aquaterra as well as cost and efficiency initiatives within our traditional business, offset in part by the negative impact of foreign exchange rates, increased operational costs at DS Services and the competitive environment in our traditional business.
  • Income tax expense was $31 million compared to income tax benefit of $6 million as we recorded $44 million of tax expense associated with placing a valuation allowance against our existing U.S. net operating loss carryovers and other tax assets as a result of theS&D Coffee and Tea ("S&D") acquisition. Cash taxes during the period were minimal, with $0.4 million of cash taxes refunded during the period compared to $0.2 million of cash taxes paid in the comparable prior year period.
  • Reported net loss and net loss per diluted share were $78 million and $0.56, respectively, compared to reported net loss and net loss per diluted share of $4 million and $0.04, respectively. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share (including adjustments for acquisition, integration and other costs as well as a tax valuation allowance) were $2 million and $0.01, respectively, compared to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share of $3 million and $0.03, respectively.
  • Reported EBITDA was $60 million compared to $69 million in the prior year as the company incurred increased integration and acquisition costs in the quarter as well as unrealized/noncash hedge losses. Adjusted EBITDA increased 7% to $87 million due primarily to the contributions from Eden and S&D, offset in part by $5 million of adverse foreign exchange, the competitive landscape in our traditional business, increased operational costs and reduced sales of case pack water, office coffee services and retail products at DS Services as well as $2 million from one less week of operations at DS Services.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $109 million, less $38 million of capital expenditures resulted in free cash flow of $71 million or $75 million of adjusted free cash flow (adjusted for $4 million of acquisition, integration and other costs) despite the previously mentioned adverse foreign exchange impact and one less week of operations at DS Services.

FOURTH QUARTER 2016 REPORTING SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

Water and Coffee Solutions

  • Revenue increased 89% to $483 million driven primarily by the additions of Eden and S&D alongside the other smaller items tabulated below. Gross profit increased to $252 million from $159 million due primarily to the additions of Eden, S&D and Aquaterra, offset in part by one less week of operations at DS Services.
Water & Coffee Solutions

                               Revenue Bridge
    2015 Q4 Revenue                                         $    255.7
    S&D                                                          140.7
    Eden                                                          87.0
    DS Services
                Aquaterra                                         13.2
                Returnable volume                                  1.9
                Other                                              1.7
                OCS/HOD PET/Retail                               (4.9)
                One less week of operations                     (12.5)
    2016 Q4 Revenue                                         $    482.8
  • DS Services had full year net new customer additions of approximately 55,000 compared to 7,000 in the prior year. Consistent with prior years, the customer base declined in the seasonal fourth quarter, albeit at a much slower rate as organic customer additions continued during the first month of the quarter prior to reducing marketing activities for the holiday season. DS Services revenue was broadly flat at $255 million due primarily to the addition of Aquaterra which was offset by one less week of operations. DS Services gross profit was down 3% at $154 million (up 2% when excluding the additional week of operations in the prior year).
  • In line with expectations, Eden and S&D contributed $87 million and $141 million of revenue, respectively.

Traditional Business

  • Cott North America reporting segment volume increased 2% in actual cases (down 3% in serving equivalent cases) due primarily to 10% growth in value added and sparkling water products which offset general market declines in carbonated soft drinks and private label shelf stable juices. Revenue was lower by 2% at $299 million due primarily to ongoing product mix shifts within the business as well as the competitive environment.

Cott North America Revenue Bridge
    2015 Q4 Revenue                           $     304.7
    Growth/Volume                                     4.5
    Foreign exchange impact                           0.3
    Price/Mix                                      (10.6)
    2016 Q4 Revenue                           $     298.9
  • Gross profit was $34 million or 11.6% of revenue compared to $38 million or 12.5% of revenue due primarily to the competitive environment as well as increased manufacturing costs. 

Cott U.K. Revenue Bridge
    2015 Q4 Revenue                         $    131.1
    Price/Mix/Other                                0.2
    Volume                                       (7.3)
    Foreign exchange impact                     (23.2)
    2016 Q4 Revenue                         $    100.8
  • Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was lower at 12.9% due primarily to the adverse foreign exchange impact on commodity costs.

FISCAL YEAR 2016 GLOBAL PERFORMANCE

  • Revenue increased 10% (12% on a foreign exchange neutral basis) to $3,236 million primarily as a result of the additions of S&D, Eden and Aquaterra, offset in part by adverse foreign exchange, price and mix shifts within our traditional business and one less week of operations at DS Services.

Revenue Bridge
    2015 Revenue                                $  2,944.0
    S&D                                              228.0
    Eden                                             156.9
    Aquaterra                                         61.2
    Growth/Volume                                     10.3
    OCS/HOD PET/Retail                              (11.6)
    One less week of operations                     (12.5)
    Foreign exchange impact                         (69.0)
    Price/Mix/Other                                 (71.4)
    2016 Revenue                                $  3,235.9
  • Gross profit increased 20% to $1,074 million, with gross margin as a percentage of revenue increasing to 33.2% compared to 30.4%, driven primarily by the additions of Eden and Aquaterra as well as cost and efficiency initiatives within our traditional business, offset in part by the negative impact of foreign exchange rates, the competitive landscape within our traditional business and increased new customer costs driving increased operational costs at DS Services.
  • Income tax expense was $26 million compared to income tax benefit of $23 million as we recorded $53 million of tax expense associated with placing a valuation allowance against our existing U.S. and Canadian net operating loss carryovers and other tax assets as a result of the Eden and S&D acquisitions.
  • Reported net loss and net loss per diluted share were $78 million and $0.61, respectively, compared to reported net loss and net loss per diluted share of $3 million and $0.03, respectively. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share (including adjustments for acquisition, integration and other costs as well as a tax valuation allowance) were $31 million and $0.24, respectively, compared to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share of $23 million and $0.22, respectively.
  • Reported EBITDA was $317 million compared to $333 million in the prior year as we incurred increased integration, acquisition and other costs associated with our acquisitions in 2016. Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $373 million, due primarily to the partial year contributions from Eden and S&D as well as growth in volume at DS Services, offset in part by $18 million of adverse foreign exchange and other previously discussed costs associated with the accelerated customer growth in the DS Services customer base.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $270 million, less $140 million of capital expenditures resulted in reported free cash flow of $130 million and adjusted free cash flow of $150 million which came in above the $135 to $145 guidance range.

2017 FULL YEAR FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND FREE CASH FLOW OUTLOOK

Based on current exchange rates and the 2017 forecasts of various major financial institutions, we expect the adverse impact on full year 2017 EBITDA to be $12 to $18 million.

Cott has targeted full year 2017 cash flow provided by operations of approximately $330 to $340 million and capital expenditures in the range of $165 to $175 million, resulting in adjusted free cash flow of $155 to $175 million (when excluding acquisition, integration and debt transaction costs).

DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND

Cott's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.06 per share on common shares, payable in cash on March 29, 2017 to shareowners of record at the close of business on March 14, 2017.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2016 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Cott Corporation will host a conference call today, February 23, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss fourth quarter and full year results, which can be accessed as follows:

North America: (888)-231-8191
     International: (647)-427-7450

A live audio webcast will be available through Cott's website athttp://www.cott.com. The earnings conference call will be recorded and archived for playback on the investor relations section of the website for a period of two weeks following the event.

ABOUT COTT CORPORATION

Cott is a diversified beverage company with a leading volume-based national presence in the North America and European home and office bottled water delivery industry, a leader in custom coffee roasting and blending of iced tea for the U.S. foodservice industry, and one of the world's largest producers of beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners and distributors. Our platform reaches over 2.3 million customers or delivery points across North America and Europe supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors.This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement its reporting of financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, Cott utilizes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Cott excludes from GAAP revenue the impact of foreign exchange to separate the impact of this factor from Cott's results of operations. Cott utilizes adjusted pre-tax income (loss), adjusted net income (loss), adjusted income (loss) per diluted share, and EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (on a global, and in some cases, business unit, basis) to separate the impact of certain items from the underlying business. Because Cott uses these adjusted financial results in the management of its business, management believes this supplemental information is useful to investors for their independent evaluation and understanding of Cott's underlying business performance and the performance of its management. Additionally, Cott supplements its reporting of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP by excluding additions to property, plant & equipment to present free cash flow, and by excluding acquisition, integration and other cash costs to present adjusted free cash flow, which management believes provides useful information to investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that, after the acquisition of property and equipment, can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business, making strategic acquisitions, paying dividends, and strengthening the balance sheet. The non-GAAP financial measures described above are in addition to, and not meant to be considered superior to, or a substitute for, Cott's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this earnings announcement reflect management's judgment of particular items, and may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 conveying management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time Cott makes the statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and Cott cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to the execution of our strategic priorities, future financial and operating trends and results (including the impact of foreign exchange on 2017 results and adjusted free cash flow) and related matters. The forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding management's current plans and estimates. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in this press release include, among others: our ability to compete successfully in the markets in which we operate; changes in consumer tastes and preferences for existing products and our ability to develop and timely launch new products that appeal to such changing consumer tastes and preferences; a loss of or a reduction in business in our traditional business with key customers, particularly Walmart; consolidation of retail customers; fluctuations in commodity prices and our ability to pass on increased costs to our customers or hedge against such rising costs, and the impact of those increased prices on our volumes; our ability to manage our operations successfully; our ability to fully realize the potential benefit of acquisitions or other strategic opportunities that we pursue; our ability to realize the revenue and cost synergies of recent acquisitions because of integration difficulties and other challenges; the limited nature of our indemnification rights under the acquisition agreements for our recent acquisitions; the incurrence of substantial indebtedness to finance our recent acquisitions; significant one-time transaction costs in connection with our recent acquisitions; our exposure to intangible asset risk; currency fluctuations that adversely affect the exchange between the U.S. dollar and the British pound sterling, the Euro, the Canadian dollar, the Mexican peso and other currencies; our ability to maintain favorable arrangements and relationships with our suppliers; our substantial indebtedness and our ability to meet our obligations under our debt agreements, and risks of further increases to our indebtedness; our ability to maintain compliance with the covenants and conditions under our debt agreements; fluctuations in interest rates, which could increase our borrowing costs; credit rating changes; the impact of global financial events on our financial results; our ability to fully realize the expected cost savings and/or operating efficiencies from our restructuring activities; any disruption to production at our beverage concentrates or other manufacturing facilities; our ability to maintain access to our water sources; our ability to protect our intellectual property; compliance with product health and safety standards; liability for injury or illness caused by the consumption of contaminated products; liability and damage to our reputation as a result of litigation or legal proceedings; changes in the legal and regulatory environment in which we operate; the impact of proposed taxes on soda and other sugary drinks; enforcement of compliance with the Ontario Environmental Protection Act; the seasonal nature of our business and the effect of adverse weather conditions; the impact of national, regional and global events, including those of a political, economic, business and competitive nature; our ability to recruit, retain, and integrate new management; our ability to renew our collective bargaining agreements on satisfactory terms; disruptions in our information systems; our ability to securely maintain our customers' confidential or credit card information, or other private data relating to our employees or our company; our ability to maintain our quarterly dividend; our ability to adequately address the challenges and risks associated with our international operations and address difficulties in complying with laws and regulations including the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the U.K. Bribery Act of 2010; and our ability to use net operating losses to offset future taxable income.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures, including but not limited to risk factors contained in Cott's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings with the securities commissions. Cott does not undertake to update or revise any of these statements in light of new information or future events, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Website:http://www.cott.com

COTT CORPORATION
    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
    (in millions of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts, U.S. GAAP)             EXHIBIT 1
    Unaudited                                                                                       

                             For the Three Months Ended                       For the Year Ended

                       December 31,             January 2,             December 31,           January 2,
                           2016                    2016                    2016                  2016

     Revenue,                                                                                   
    net               $   887.4               $   698.8               $ 3,235.9              $ 2,944.0

    Cost of
    sales                 585.6                   477.7                 2,161.7                 2,048.5

     Gross
    profit                301.8                   221.1                 1,074.2                  895.5
    Selling,
    general and
    administrat
    ive
    expenses              296.0                   193.7                   958.1                  768.6
    Loss on
    disposal of
    property,
    plant &
    equipment,
    net                     2.2                     4.2                     6.1                    6.9
    Acquisition
    and
    integration
    expenses                7.3                     5.2                    27.8                    20.6
   
    Operating
    (loss)
    income                (3.7)                    18.0                    82.2                   99.4
    Other
    expense
    (income),
    net                     6.3                   (0.7)                     3.9                  (9.5)
    Interest
    expense,
    net                    35.0                    28.0                   124.2                   111.0

     Loss before
    income
    taxes                 (45.0)                  (9.3)                  (45.9)                  (2.1)
    Income tax
    expense
    (benefit)              31.1                   (6.4)                    25.6                  (22.7)

     Net (loss)
    income             $  (76.1)               $  (2.9)               $  (71.5)               $   20.6
    Less: Net
    income
    attributabl
    e to
    non-control
    ling
    interests               1.9                     1.5                     6.3                    6.1
    Less:
    Accumulated
    dividends
    on
    convertible
    preferred
    shares                    -                       -                       -                    4.5   
    Less:
    Accumulated
    dividends
    on
    non-convert
    ible
    preferred
    shares                    -                       -                       -                    1.4   
    Less:
    Foreign
    exchange
    impact on
    redemption
    of
    preferred
    shares                    -                       -                       -                    12.0

     Net loss
    attributed
    to Cott
    Corporation       $  (78.0)               $   (4.4)               $  (77.8)                $  (3.4)

     Net loss
    per common
    share
    attributed
    to Cott
    Corporation
    Basic             $  (0.56)               $  (0.04)               $  (0.61)                $ (0.03)
    Diluted           $  (0.56)               $  (0.04)               $  (0.61)                $ (0.03)

     Weighted
    average
    outstanding
    shares
    (millions)
    Basic                 138.4                   109.7                   128.3                   103.0
    Diluted               138.4                   109.7                   128.3                   103.0

     Dividends
    declared
    per common
    share             $    0.06               $    0.06               $    0.24                $   0.24

COTT CORPORATION
    CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
    (in millions of U.S. dollars, except share amounts, U.S. GAAP)
    Unaudited                                                                    EXHIBIT 2

                                            December 31, 2016                   January 2, 2016
     ASSETS
    Current assets   

    Cash & cash
    equivalents                      $            118.1                         $     77.1
    Accounts
    receivable, net
    of allowance                                  403.9                              293.3
    Inventories                                   301.4                              249.4
    Prepaid expenses
    and other current
    assets                                         29.8                               18.8
    Total current
    assets                                        853.2                               638.6

    Property, plant &
    equipment, net                                929.9                              769.8   
    Goodwill                                    1,175.4                              759.6   
    Intangible
    assets, net                                   939.7                              684.1   
    Deferred tax
    assets                                          0.2                                7.6   
    Other long-term
    assets, net                                    41.3                               27.6   
    Total assets                     $          3,939.7                          $  2,887.3

     LIABILITIES AND
    EQUITY   
    Current
    liabilities
    Short-term
    borrowings                       $            207.0                         $    122.0   
    Current
    maturities of
    long-term debt                                  5.7                                3.4   
    Accounts payable
    and accrued
    liabilities                                   597.4                              437.6   
    Total current
    liabilities                                   810.1                               563.0

    Long-term debt                              1,988.0                            1,525.4   
    Deferred tax
    liabilities                                   157.8                               76.5   
    Other long-term
    liabilities                                   110.0                               76.5   
    Total liabilities                           3,065.9                             2,241.4

    Equity   
    Common shares, no
    par - 138,591,100
    (January 2, 2016
    - 109,695,435)
    shares issued                                 909.3                              534.7   
    Additional
    paid-in-capital                                54.2                               51.2   
    Retained earnings                              22.9                              129.6   
    Accumulated other
    comprehensive
    loss                                        (117.9)                             (76.2)   
    Total Cott
    Corporation
    equity                                        868.5                              639.3   
    Non-controlling
    interests                                       5.3                                6.6   
    Total equity                                  873.8                              645.9   
    Total liabilities
    and equity                       $          3,939.7                          $  2,887.3

COTT CORPORATION
    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
    (in millions of U.S. dollars)
    Unaudited                                                                                            EXHIBIT 3

                                                      For the Three Months Ended            For the Year Ended

                                                    December 31,          January 2,      December 31,     January 2,
                                                        2016                 2016             2016           2016

     Operating Activities
    Net (loss) income                                $  (76.1)             $  (2.9)         $ (71.5)        $ 20.6
               Depreciation & amortization               69.5                 50.1            238.7           223.8
               Amortization of financing fees             1.6                  1.2              5.6             4.8
               Amortization of senior notes
               premium                                  (1.5)                (1.4)            (5.9)           (5.6)
               Share-based compensation
               expense                                    3.7                  1.9              9.4            10.3
               Provision (benefit) for
               deferred income taxes                     28.7                (8.8)             21.2          (30.4)
               Unrealized commodity hedging
               loss (gain), net                          10.8                (0.2)              9.8           (1.2)
               Loss on disposal of property,
               plant & equipment                          2.2                  4.2              6.1             6.9
               Other non-cash items                       2.0                  2.6              9.2           (8.2)
               Change in operating assets and
               liabilities, net of
               acquisitions:
                          Accounts receivable            40.8                 27.4             18.5             4.5
                          Inventories                    10.6                  0.9             22.6             6.5
                          Prepaid expenses and
                          other current assets            4.1                  2.1            (3.1)            30.8
                          Other assets                    3.8                (1.0)            (0.5)           (8.5)
                          Accounts payable and
                          accrued liabilities,
                          and other
                          liabilities                    9.6                 11.0             12.8           (3.3)
                          Income taxes
                          recoverable                   (0.5)                  1.1            (3.1)             3.6
                                     Net cash
                                     provided
                                     by
                                     operating
                                     activities         109.3                 88.2            269.8           254.6

    Investing Activities
               Acquisitions, net of cash
               received                                 (0.7)                (1.5)          (959.4)          (24.0)
               Additions to property, plant &
               equipment                               (38.4)               (25.3)          (139.8)         (110.8)
               Additions to intangible assets           (3.1)                (1.9)            (8.1)           (4.6)
               Proceeds from sale of
               property, plant & equipment
               and sale-leaseback                         4.3                    -              8.8            40.9
               Proceeds from insurance
               recoveries                                 0.1                    -              1.5               -
               Other investing activities                 0.4                (1.2)              0.4           (1.2)
                          Net cash used in
                          investing activities          (37.4)               (29.9)        (1,096.6)          (99.7)

    Financing Activities
               Payments of long-term debt               (0.3)                (0.8)            (3.6)           (3.7)
               Issuance of long-term debt                   -                    -            498.7               -
               Borrowings under ABL                     967.6                193.2          2,403.2           994.5
                                                                                                        
               Payments under ABL                    (1,023.7)             (227.3)        (2,320.3)       (1,101.8)
               Distributions to
               non-controlling interests                (1.7)                (1.7)            (7.7)           (8.5)
               Issuance of common shares                 0.2                    -            366.8           143.1
               Financing fees                           (1.6)                (0.3)           (13.5)           (0.6)
               Preferred shares repurchased
               and cancelled                                -                    -                -         (148.8)
               Common shares repurchased and
               cancelled                                (1.2)                    -            (5.7)           (0.8)
               Dividends paid to common and
               preferred shareholders                   (8.3)                (6.5)           (31.4)          (31.0)
               Payment of deferred
               consideration for acquisitions               -                    -           (10.8)           (2.5)
                          Net cash (used in)
                          provided by
                          financing activities         (69.0)               (43.4)            875.7         (160.1)

    Effect of exchange rate changes on cash             (3.7)                (1.5)            (7.9)           (3.9)

     Net (decrease) increase in cash & cash
    equivalents                                         (0.8)                13.4             41.0           (9.1)

     Cash & cash equivalents, beginning of
    period                                             118.9                 63.7             77.1            86.2

    Cash & cash equivalents, end of period           $ 118.1             $   77.1         $  118.1          $ 77.1


COTT CORPORATION                                                                                                        EXHIBIT 4
    SEGMENT INFORMATION
    (in millions of U.S. dollars)
    Unaudited

                                                                 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2016
                                                                Cott
                                                 Water & Coffee      North         Cott        All
    (in millions of U.S. dollars)                   Solutions       America        U.K.       Other      Corporate      Elimination      Total
    Revenue, net
    Private label retail                           $    18.8     $ 243.5    $    44.1     $  0.9       $      -        $  (0.4)     $ 306.9
    Branded retail                                       18.1        23.3         29.5        1.0              -           (0.4)        71.5
    Contract packaging                                    -         26.3         22.7        2.6              -           (2.0)        49.6
    Home and office bottled water delivery            224.3            -           -          -              -              -        224.3
    Coffee and tea services                            162.2            -          0.6          -              -              -        162.8
    Concentrate and other                                59.4          5.8          3.9        5.7              -           (2.5)        72.3
    Total                                          $   482.8      $ 298.9    $   100.8     $ 10.2       $      -        $  (5.3)     $ 887.4
    Gross Profit [1]                                $   251.7      $  34.0    $    13.0     $  3.1       $      -        $     -      $ 301.8
    Gross Margin % [2]                                  52.1%         11.6%        12.9%      30.4%             -              -        34.0%
    Operating income (loss)                         $     1.9      $   2.9    $     0.9     $  0.7       $ (10.1)        $     -      $ (3.7)
    Depreciation and Amortization                   $    46.7      $  18.0    $     4.7     $  0.1       $      -        $     -      $  69.5



                                                            For the Three Months Ended January 2, 2016
                                                                     Cott
                                                 Water & Coffee      North         Cott        All
    (in millions of U.S. dollars)                   Solutions       America        U.K.       Other      Corporate      Elimination      Total
    Revenue, net
    Private label retail                            $    15.6      $ 248.1    $    64.0     $  0.8       $      -        $      -     $ 328.5
    Branded retail                                       20.9         27.0         38.1        0.8              -           (0.3)        86.5
    Contract packaging                                      -         23.8         24.4        5.8              -           (2.5)        51.5
    Home and office bottled water delivery              163.6            -            -          -              -               -       163.6
    Coffee and tea services                              31.5            -          0.7          -              -               -        32.2
    Concentrate and other                                24.1          5.8          3.9        5.4              -           (2.7)        36.5
    Total                                           $   255.7      $ 304.7    $   131.1     $ 12.8       $      -        $  (5.5)     $ 698.8
   Gross Profit [1]                                $   158.5      $  37.5    $    20.4     $  4.7       $      -        $      -     $ 221.1
    Gross Margin % [2]                                  62.0%        12.5%        15.6%      36.7%              -               -       31.6%
    Operating income (loss)                         $    13.3      $   4.7    $     2.5     $  2.1       $  (4.6)        $      -     $  18.0
    Depreciation and Amortization                   $    25.6         18.3    $     5.9     $  0.3       $      -        $      -     $  50.1


                                                                For the Year Ended December 31, 2016
                                                                     Cott
                                                 Water & Coffee      North         Cott        All
    (in millions of U.S. dollars)                   Solutions       America        U.K.       Other      Corporate      Elimination      Total
    Revenue, net
    Private label retail                            $    78.0    $ 1,036.8    $   202.3     $  3.5       $      -        $  (1.5)   $ 1,319.1
    Branded retail                                      86.6        100.3        140.7        3.5              -           (1.4)       329.7
    Contract packaging                                     -        124.1        107.2       16.2              -           (8.5)       239.0
    Home and office bottled water delivery             799.4            -            -          -              -               -       799.4
    Coffee and tea services                             334.6            -          2.6          -              -               -       337.2
    Concentrate and other                               153.7         26.4         17.0       27.3              -          (12.9)       211.5
    Total                                           $ 1,452.3    $ 1,287.6    $   469.8     $ 50.5       $      -        $ (24.3)   $ 3,235.9
    Gross Profit [1]                               $  817.9    $   164.7    $    73.1     $ 18.5       $      -        $     -    $ 1,074.2
    Gross Margin % [2]                                 56.3%        13.0%        15.6%      36.6%              -             -         33.2%
    Operating income (loss)                         $   46.5    $    33.9    $    27.8     $  8.5       $ (34.5)        $     -    $    82.2
    Depreciation and Amortization                   $  144.0    $    73.3    $    20.6     $  0.8       $      -        $     -    $   238.7


                                                                For the Year Ended January 2, 2016
                                                                     Cott
                                                 Water & Coffee      North         Cott        All
    (in millions of U.S. dollars)                  Solutions       America         U.K.       Other      Corporate      Elimination      Total
    Revenue, net
                                                                                                                                  
    Private label retail                            $    65.3     $1,075.9    $   261.4     $  4.5       $      -        $  (1.6)    $1,405.5
    Branded retail                                       84.1        114.9        168.1        4.1              -           (1.5)       369.7
    Contract packaging                                      -        111.8        114.0       22.2              -           (6.5)       241.5
    Home and office bottled water delivery              651.3            -            -          -              -               -       651.3
    Coffee and tea services                             121.3            -          3.1          -              -               -       124.4
    Concentrate and other                                99.1         28.3         10.4       26.8              -          (13.0)       151.6
                                                                                                                                 
    Total                                           $ 1,021.1     $1,330.9    $   557.0     $ 57.6       $      -        $ (22.6)    $2,944.0
    Gross Profit [1]                                 $   618.3     $  173.8    $    81.5     $ 21.9       $      -        $      -    $  895.5
    Gross Margin % [2]                                   60.6%         13.3%        14.6%      38.0%              -               -       30.4%
    Operating income (loss)                          $    39.0     $   38.5    $    28.0     $ 10.5       $ (16.6)        $      -    $   99.4
    Depreciation and Amortization                    $   119.9     $   79.6    $    22.7     $  1.6       $      -        $      -    $  223.8

    [1]  Gross profit from external revenues.
    [2]  Cott North America gross margin relative to external revenues.



COTT CORPORATION
    SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - NON-GAAP - Analysis of Revenue by Reporting Segment
    Unaudited                                                                                                                         EXHIBIT 5

     (in millions of U.S. dollars, except percentage amounts)                                  For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2016
                                                                                   Water &
                                                                                   Coffee         Cott North                All
                                                                                  Solutions        America    Cott U.K.    Other    Elimination   Cott[1]
    Change in revenue                                                                $  227.1     $  (5.8)    $ (30.3)    $ (2.6)      $  0.2    $ 188.6
    Impact of foreign exchange[2]                                                           -        (0.3)        23.2       0.7           -       23.6
    Change excluding foreign exchange                                                $  227.1     $  (6.1)    $  (7.1)    $ (1.9)      $  0.2    $ 212.2
    Percentage change in revenue                                                         88.8%       -1.9%      -23.1%     -20.3%        -3.6%      27.0%
    Percentage change in revenue excluding foreign exchange                              88.8%       -2.0%       -5.4%     -14.8%        -3.6%      30.4%
    Impact of four additional shipping days in 2015                                      12.5           -           -         -             -       12.5

    Change excluding foreign exchange and impact of four
    additional shipping days in 2015                                                 $  239.6     $  (6.1)     $ (7.1)   $ (1.9)         $ 0.2    $ 224.7

    Percentage change in revenue excluding foreign exchange and
    impact of four additional shipping days in 2015                                      98.5%        -2.0%      -5.4%    -14.8%          -3.6%      32.7%




 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except percentage amounts)                                      For the Year Ended December 31, 2016
                                                                                   Water &
                                                                                   Coffee                    Cott North                All
                                                                                  Solutions                   America    Cott U.K.    Other    Elimination     Cott[1]
    Change in revenue                                                                $                431.2     $ (43.3)   $ (87.2)   $ (7.1)      $  (1.7)    $ 291.9
    Impact of foreign exchange[2]                                                                         -          5.4       60.2       3.4             -       69.0
    Change excluding foreign exchange                                                $                431.2     $ (37.9)   $ (27.0)   $ (3.7)      $  (1.7)    $ 360.9
    Percentage change in revenue                                                                      42.2%        -3.3%     -15.7%    -12.3%          7.5%       9.9%
    Percentage change in revenue excluding foreign exchange                                           42.2%        -2.8%      -4.8%     -6.4%          7.5%      12.3%
    Impact of four additional shipping days in 2015                                                    12.5            -          -         -             -       12.5

    Change excluding foreign exchange and impact of four
    additional
    shipping days in 2015                                                            $                443.7     $ (37.9)   $ (27.0)   $ (3.7)      $  (1.7)    $ 373.4

    Percentage change in revenue excluding foreign exchange and
    impact of four additional shipping days in 2015                                                   44.0%        -2.8%      -4.8%     -6.4%          7.5%      12.7%

    [1]  Cott includes the following reporting segments: Water & Coffee Solutions, Cott North America, Cott U.K. and All Other.
    [2]  Impact of foreign exchange is the difference between the current year revenue translated utilizing the current year
         average foreign exchange rates less the current year revenue translated utilizing the prior year average foreign
         exchange rates.


COTT CORPORATION

    SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - NON-GAAP - EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION &
    AMORTIZATION
    (EBITDA)
    (in millions of U.S. dollars)
    Unaudited                                                                                                          EXHIBIT 6

                                          For the Three Months Ended                                  For the Year Ended


                                   December 31, 2016          January 2, 2016              December 31, 2016         January 2, 2016

    Net loss
    attributed
    to Cott
    Corporation                   $    (78.0)                 $    (4.4)                  $    (77.8)                 $    (3.4)   
    Interest
    expense, net                        35.0                       28.0                        124.2                      111.0   
    Income tax
    expense
    (benefit)                            31.1                      (6.4)                         25.6                     (22.7)   
    Depreciation
    &
    amortization                         69.5                       50.1                        238.7                      223.8   
    Net income
    attributable
    to
    non-controll
    ing
    interests                             1.9                        1.5                          6.3                        6.1   
    Accumulated
    dividends on
    preferred
    shares                                  -                          -                            -                        5.9   
    Foreign
    exchange
    impact on
    redemption
    of preferred
    shares                                  -                          -                            -                       12.0
   
   EBITDA                        $      59.5                 $     68.8                  $     317.0                  $    332.7

    Acquisition
    and
    integration
    costs                                 7.3                        5.2                         27.8                       20.6   
    Inventory
    step up and
    other
    purchase
    accounting
    adjustments                          1.5                          -                          6.2                        4.2   
    Unrealized
    commodity
    hedging loss
    (gain), net                           9.7                          -                          9.8                      (1.2)   
    Foreign
    exchange and
    other losses
    (gains), net                          1.5                        0.2                         (0.3)                     (10.9)   
    Loss on
    disposal of
    property,
    plant &
    equipment,
    net                                  2.2                        4.1                          6.1                        6.9   
    Other
    adjustments                           4.8                        2.2                          6.5                        4.7   
    Adjusted
    EBITDA                        $      86.5                 $     80.5                  $     373.1                  $    357.0

COTT CORPORATION
    SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - NON-GAAP - FREE CASH FLOW AND
    ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
    (in millions of U.S. dollars)
    Unaudited                                                                   EXHIBIT 7

                                                              For the Three Months Ended
                                                                           
                                                         December 31, 2016    January 2, 2016
     Net cash provided by
    operating activities                              $        109.3             $    88.2
                 Less:
                 Additions to
                 property,
                 plant &
                 equipment                                     (38.4)                (25.3)
    Free Cash Flow                                    $         70.9             $    62.9

    Plus:
                 DSS
                 integration
                 capital
                 expenditures                                      -                  3.5
                 Acquisition
                 and
                 integration
                 cash costs                                      2.6                   5.2
                 Other
                 adjustments                                     1.2                     -
    Adjusted Free Cash Flow                           $         74.7             $    71.6



                                                                    For the Year Ended
                                                                           
                                                         December 31, 2016      January 2, 2016
    Net cash provided by
    operating activities                              $        269.8             $   254.6
                 Less:
                 Additions to
                 property,
                 plant &
                 equipment                                    (139.8)               (110.8)
    Free Cash Flow                                    $        130.0             $   143.8

    Plus:
                 DSS
                 integration
                 capital
                 expenditures                                      -                  5.3
                 Acquisition
                 and
                 integration
                 cash costs                                     18.6                  13.9
                 Cash
                 collateral   [1]                                  -               (29.4)
                 Other
                 adjustments                                     1.2                     -
    Adjusted Free Cash Flow                           $        149.8             $   133.6
   
    [1]  In connection with the DSS Acquisition, $29.4 million of cash was required
         to collateralize certain DSS self-insurance programs. The $29.4 million was
         funded with borrowings under our ABL facility, and the cash collateral was
         included within prepaid and other current assets on our consolidated balance
         sheet at January 3, 2015. After January 3, 2015, additional letters of credit
         were issued from our available ABL facility capacity, and the cash collateral
         was returned to the Company and used to repay a portion of our outstanding ABL
         facility.

COTT CORPORATION

    SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - NON-GAAP - ADJUSTED NET INCOME

    (in millions of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)

    Unaudited                                                                                   EXHIBIT 8

                                    For the Three Months Ended                     For the Year Ended
                              December 31, 2016      January 2, 2016      December 31, 2016     January 2, 2016

     Net loss
    attributed to
    Cott
    Corporation               $    (78.0)           $    (4.4)            $    (77.8)          $    (3.4)    

    Acquisition
    and
    integration
    costs                             7.3                  5.2                   27.8                20.6   
    Inventory
    step up and
    other
    purchase
    accounting
    adjustments                       1.5                    -                    6.2                 4.2   
    Unrealized
    commodity
    hedging loss
    (gain), net                       9.7                    -                    9.8               (1.2)   
    Foreign
    exchange and
    other losses
    (gains), net                      1.5                  0.2                   (0.3)              (10.9)  
    Foreign
    exchange
    impact on
    redemption of
    preferred
    shares                              -                    -                      -                12.0   
    Loss on
    disposal of
    property,
    plant &
    equipment,
    net                               2.2                  4.1                    6.1                 6.9   
    Interest
    payment on
    2024 Notes
    [1]                                 -                    -                    2.4                   -   
    Tax valuation
    allowance [2]                    44.3                    -                   52.8                   -   
    Other
    adjustments                       4.8                  2.2                    6.5                 4.7   
    Adjustments
    for tax
    effect [3]                        8.4                 (4.3)                  (2.9)                (9.9)
   
    Adjusted net
    income
    attributed to
    Cott
    Corporation               $       1.7           $      3.0            $      30.6           $     23.0

     Adjusted net (loss) income per
    common share attributed to Cott
    Corporation
           Basic              $      0.01           $     0.03            $      0.24           $     0.22
           Diluted            $      0.01           $     0.03            $      0.24           $     0.22

     Weighted
    average
    outstanding
    shares
    (millions)
           Basic                    138.4                109.7                  128.3                103.0
           Diluted                  139.3                110.5                  129.2                103.7


    [1]      Represents the interest paid on the 2024 Notes while the proceeds were held in
             escrow prior to funding a portion of the purchase price for the Eden Acquisition.
    [2]      Tax valuation allowance inclusive of an $11.1 million income tax benefit in the
             quarter ended December 31, 2016.
    [3]      Reflects tax effect of adjustments at the statutory tax rate within the applicable
             tax jurisdiction.

CONTACT:
Jarrod Langhans
Investor Relations,
Tel: (813)-313-1732
E-mail: Investorrelations@cott.com


© 2017 PR Newswire