sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 23.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,497 Euro		+0,108
+2,46 %
WKN: A0DJ0N ISIN: CA29258Y1034 Ticker-Symbol: EJD 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,418
4,525
14:39
4,446
4,518
14:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP4,497+2,46 %