

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its first-quarter financial results today, Hormel Corp. (HRL) lowered its earnings outlook for fiscal 2017, citing challenging market conditions in the turkey industry.



For fiscal 2017, Hormel lowered its earnings outlook to a range of $1.65 to $1.71 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.71 per share for fiscal 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'We are tempering our full year outlook for the Jennie-O Turkey Store segment given the shortfalls in the first quarter and the expected continuation of pricing pressure due to low commodity turkey prices. Improvements in our other segments are expected to offset some of the earnings headwinds from Jennie-O Turkey Store,' Jim Snee, president and chief executive officer said.



