PharmaBoardroom Releases 'Healthcare and Life Sciences Review Singapore'

PharmaBoardroom today releases its new 58-page Healthcare & Life Sciences Review Singapore 2017.

This report offers companies, investors, policymakers, and stakeholders crucial insight into Singapore; a nation that has had to carve out its own niche as a global trade hub and gateway to the Asia-Pacific region to compete globally since declaring independence in 1965. In terms of healthcare and life sciences, the island now serves as a regional hub for myriad multinationals, stands at the forefront of cutting-edge scientific research and development, and is globally renowned in several important levels of the pharmaceutical supply chain.

The report features in-depth exclusive interviews with leading figures from public institutions and private companies, comprehensive articles, and up-to-date facts and figures on Singapore's healthcare and pharma sectors.

Features

Featured topics include:

Singapore's Economic Strategy and Development History

Medtech

A New Model of Asian Healthcare

R&D and Cutting-Edge Biotech

Singapore's Leading Global Position in Healthcare Logistics

The Transformative Potential of Digitalization

Interviews

The report features in-depth interviews with:

Weng Si Ho , EDB

Fredrik Nyberg, APACMed

Giles Platford , Takeda

Bob White, Medtronic

, Medtronic Sugantha Natarajan , DB Schenker

Christoper Snook, Novartis

, Novartis Peter Meinshausen and Dr. Stefan Randl , Evonik

Ong Wee Min, Marina Bay Sands

, Elisabeth Staudinger , Siemens Healthineers

Quotes

"Singapore is the example of how efficiency can be improved when the government and the industry work together collaboratively"

Ti Hwei How, SAPI

"With roughly hald of the world's population here in Asia Pacific, we see an increase in unmet medical needs which will continue to grow with aging populations and the surge of chronic diseases"

Gary Pruden, J&J

"Singapore is an excellent engineering and microelectronics hub so the technology is of the best calibre here"

Michael Tillmann, Vela Diagnostics

"APAC is estimated at 25 percent of the global economy and within 10 years it is expected to grow to 35 percent."

Martin Dewhurst, McKinsey & Company

Click here to register and download the report.