

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's industrial production declined in the fourth quarter, the Federal Statistical Office reported Thursday.



Industrial production decreased 1.2 percent and industrial turnover fell 2 percent in the fourth quarter from the prior year.



Industrial production dropped 0.1 percent annually in December, after easing 3.3 percent in November and by 0.2 percent in October.



The secondary sector production dropped 0.8 percent, while construction output increased 1.2 percent from prior year.



