SAN FRANCISCO, CA and TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- Achievers Solutions Inc., an industry leader in employee engagement and recognition solutions, today announced that it has won a coveted Gold Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award for Best Advance in Rewards and Recognition Technology, honoring the company's SaaS-based employee engagement platform.

"A robust employee recognition program is key to driving positive behaviors, aligning employees with business objectives, and creating a positive work culture where employees are recognized, and can recognize their peers, for their hard work," said David Brennan, Achievers general manager. "The Achievers Recognition & Rewards platform was built to deliver on these needs, providing a complete, easy-to-use solution for companies to recognize and celebrate shared victories each day. We are thrilled that Brandon Hall Group has acknowledged the strength of this solution and its ability to make recognition a daily part of the employee experience, and we are honored to receive the Gold for Best Advance in Rewards & Recognition Technology."

Because employee engagement continues to pose a challenge, companies are increasingly turning to technology for solutions. With a number of recent studies pointing to recognition as one of the top drivers of employee engagement, and with research from Gallup(i) showing that only one in three workers in the U.S. say they have received recognition or praise for their work in the past seven days, the need for simple yet effective tools to encourage managers and employees alike to recognize their peers is clear. Responding to this need, the Achievers platform was developed to provide companies with an easy and intuitive way to make employee recognition a key part of their corporate culture and a cornerstone of their engagement strategies.

The Achievers Recognition & Rewards platform is one of the most comprehensive engagement solutions on the market today; in addition to the core recognition solution, companies benefit from advanced survey and measurement tools as well as data insights and analytics to drive desired business results. The Achievers platform was purpose-built to encourage a high level of recognition frequency. Achievers' customers experience an average of 10.9 recognitions per employee per year and a program adoption rate of 80 percent, while Achievers' high-touch client service approach has resulted in 93 percent customer satisfaction. And with its Open API, developers can build powerful integrations to further support recognition in the flow of work.

"As employee recognition has become one of the biggest areas of focus for employers today, Achievers has responded by offering a comprehensive platform to help companies make recognition a key differentiator in their ability to attract, engage and retain top talent," said Rachel Cooke, chief operating officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program. "Like all of our Excellence in Technology Award winners, Achievers is leading the way in designing and utilizing technologies that empower companies to transform their organizations."

The Excellence in Technology Awards Methodology

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?





About Achievers

The Achievers Employee Recognition and Engagement solution provides companies with a robust foundation for their employee engagement initiatives by enabling both social and rewards-based recognition. Designed for today's workplace, Achievers' innovative SaaS platform can increase employee engagement and drive business success. It empowers employees to recognize and reward each other in real time and aligns employees with company values and goals. Delivering millions of recognitions annually, the Achievers platform inspires employee loyalty, engagement, and performance. Visit us at www.achievers.com. Achievers is a Blackhawk Network company and is headquartered in Toronto and San Francisco.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence Through Content, Collaboration and Community. Our members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to their needs. (www.brandonhall.com).

(i) Gallup, "the Engaged Workplace," June 2016