Global $16.3 Billion Blockchain Technology Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2017 & 2025 - Market is Poised to Grow at a CAGR of Around 62.1% - Research and Markets

The Global Blockchain Technology Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 62.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $16.3 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. The report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include large varieties of programmable platforms, large number of applications across various industries, recent technological developments of blockchain technology, growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

By application, blockchain technology market is segmented into documentation, smart contracts, clearing and settlement, payments, digital identity and exchanges.

Depending upon organization size market is divided into small and medium enterprises (SMES) and large enterprises.

Based on Provider, market is categorised into Application and solution provider, Middleware provider, and Infrastructure and protocols provider.



Based on industry market is divided by media and entertainment, retail, bfsi, healthcare, automotive, public sector and other industries.

Report Highlights:



- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Large varieties of Programmable Platforms

3.1.2 Large Number of Applications Across Various industries

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments of Blockchain Technology

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Blockchain Technology Market, By Application

4.1 Documentation

4.2 Smart contracts

4.3 Clearing and settlement

4.4 Payments

4.5 Digital identity

4.6 Exchanges

4.7 Other Applications



5 Blockchain Technology Market, By Organization Size

5.1 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5.2 Large enterprises



6 Blockchain Technology Market, By Provider

6.1 Application and solution provider

6.2 Middleware provider

6.3 Infrastructure and protocols provider



7 Blockchain Technology Market, By Industry

7.1 Media and entertainment

7.2 Retail

7.3 BFSI

7.4 Healthcare

7.5 Automotive

7.6 Public sector

7.7 Other Industries

7.7.1 Other Industries Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



8 Blockchain Technology Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Digitalx Ltd. (Digital Cc Ltd.)

10.2 BTL Group (Blockchain Tech Ltd.)

10.3 Microsoft Corporation

10.4 21, Inc.

10.5 Chain, Inc.

10.6 Earthport

10.7 Abra, Inc.

10.8 Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHI)

10.9 Deloitte

10.10 Bitfury

10.11 Intelygenz

10.12 Alphaphoint

10.13 Coinbase

10.14 Ripple

10.15 Circle Internet Financial Limited

10.16 IBM Corporation

10.17 Digital Asset Holdings

