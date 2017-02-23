Continued Demand Drives New Expansion Projects

INTERXION HOLDING NV (NYSE:INXN), a leading European provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services, today announced that in response to continued customer demand, it will construct additional data centres in Frankfurt, London, and Stockholm.

"Connectivity remains the cornerstone of our business model and is driving growth in multiple target market segments across our Pan-European footprint as demonstrated by the three new data centre builds that we are announcing today," said David Ruberg, Interxion's Chief Executive Officer. "Demand in Frankfurt remains robust, and Interxion's campus in the city is among the world's most highly connected. We continue to attract cloud platforms together with connectivity providers, content providers and enterprises to these data centres. Customer interest for our services in London has continued since last summer's Brexit vote. Interxion's campus in Central London has developed strong communities of interest in the financial services, digital media, and connectivity segments, and this new data centre will enable Interxion to further enhance these vibrant communities. Stockholm, the market with the highest connectivity concentration in the Nordics, is a leading location for technology innovation and data content and serves as a transit city to Eastern Europe and Russia. We continue to experience strong demand in Stockholm, driven by systems integrators, cloud, digital media and connectivity segments."

Interxion will construct its twelfth data centre ("FRA12") on its Frankfurt campus. FRA12 is expected to provide approximately 1,100 square metres ("sqm") of equipped space and a total of approximately 2 MW of customer available power. The capital expenditure associated with FRA12 is expected to be approximately €19 million. FRA12 will be constructed in a single phase that is scheduled to become available in 4Q 2017 and will supplement FRA11, which is also scheduled to become available starting in 4Q17. A total of 5,900 sqm of equipped space is being constructed across the two new data centres in Frankfurt.

In London, Interxion will build its third data centre ("LON3") on its Brick Lane campus. LON3 is expected to provide approximately 1,800 sqm of equipped space and a total of approximately 3 MW of customer available power. LON3 will be constructed in a single phase that is scheduled to become available in mid-2018. The capital expenditure associated with LON3 is expected to be approximately €35 million.

In Stockholm, Interxion will construct its fifth data centre ("STO5") on its existing campus. STO5 is expected to provide approximately 2,200 sqm of equipped space and a total of approximately 3.5 MW of customer available power when fully built out. STO5 will be constructed in three phases. The first phase, which will provide approximately 600 sqm of equipped space and nearly 1 MW of customer available power, is scheduled to be available in 3Q 2017. The capital expenditure associated with STO5 is expected to be approximately €29 million.

Interxion will be reporting its 4Q and full year 2016 results on 1 March 2017. The company expects to provide, among other disclosures, capital expenditure guidance for 2017 that will include the anticipated 2017 investments for these three data centres.

About Interxion

Interxion (NYSE:INXN) is a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, serving a wide range of customers through 44 data centres in 11 European countries. Interxion's uniformly designed, energy efficient data centres offer customers extensive security and uptime for their mission-critical applications.

With over 600 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges, and most leading cloud and digital media platforms across its footprint, Interxion has created connectivity, cloud, content and finance hubs that foster growing customer communities of interest. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from Interxion's expectations include, but are not limited to, the difficulty of reducing operating expenses in the short term, the inability to utilise the capacity of newly planned data centres and data centre expansions, significant competition, the cost and supply of electrical power, data centre industry over-capacity, performance under service level agreements, certain other risks detailed herein and other risks described from time to time in Interxion's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Interxion does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this report.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170223005617/en/

Contacts:

Interxion Holding N.V.

Investor Relations:

Jim Huseby, +1 813-644-9399

IR@interxion.com