F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend

PR Newswire
London, February 23
To: Company Announcements
Date:23 February 2017
Company: F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited
Subject: Interim Dividend
Interim Dividend
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited today announces a second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2017, of 1.25 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.
The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:
Ex-Dividend Date -9 March 2017
Record Date -10 March 2017
Payment Date -31 March 2017
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745323
Fax: 01481 745085