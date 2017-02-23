Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (NYSE Euronext Paris: ETL) today announced that SRG SSR, Switzerland's public TV and radio broadcaster, has confirmed its long-term commitment to the HOT BIRD neighbourhood with the multi-year renewal of one transponder that complements a second transponder already booked on a long-term basis.

SRG SSR occupies the two HOTBIRD transponders to broadcast seven channels (RTS Un, RTS Deux, SRF 1, SRF zwei, SRF info, RSI LA 1, RSI LA 2) exclusively in HD quality to Swiss homes beyond range of quality terrestrial reception and for Swiss citizens living abroad. The capacity is also used for Hbb TV services and 26 public service radio stations.

The upgrade to an all-HD satellite offer at the HOTBIRD neighbourhood was completed in February 2016 with a focus on delivering high signal quality.

About Eutelsat's HOTBIRD neighbourhood

Eutelsat's cluster of three high-power HOTBIRD satellites at 13° East deliver an unrivalled line-up of over 1,000 channels. The trend towards HD is accelerating, with a 25% increase in channels over the last 12 months, taking the total to over 250 and transforming HOTBIRD into a hub of exclusive pay-TV and free-to-air HD content. Over 135 million homes in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa watch channels broadcast by the HOTBIRD constellation through Direct-to-Home reception, cable, IP and DTT networks.

About Eutelsat Communications

Established in 1977, Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL, ISIN code: FR0010221234) is one of the world's leading and most experienced operators of communications satellites. The company provides capacity on 39 satellites to clients that include broadcasters and broadcasting associations, pay-TV operators, video, data and Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. Eutelsat's satellites provide ubiquitous coverage of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, enabling video, data, broadband and government communications to be established irrespective of a user's location. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat represents a workforce of 1,000 men and women from 37 countries who are experts in their fields and work with clients to deliver the highest quality of service.

