Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Denmark Telecoms Market Report 2017" report to their offering.
This country report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of Denmark's telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue and ARPU. The report analyses the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets, and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.
Data coverage
This country report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country's telecoms market. Figures are supplied for each year since 2007. The data annex was last updated on 9 January 2017 to include 3Q 2016 data. Metrics include the following.
Fixed telecoms market:
Connections
Total voice (narrowband and VoBB)
Narrowband
VoBB
Total broadband
Broadband split by access technology: DSL, cable modem, FTTH/B, BFWA and other
IPTV
Dial-up Internet
Revenue and ARPU
Service revenue
Service revenue as percentage of GDP
Service revenue per head of population per month
Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)
Retail revenue as percentage of GDP
Retail revenue per head of population per month
Retail revenue split by type of service: voice, broadband, dial-up Internet, business network services
Broadband retail revenue as a percentage of fixed retail revenue
Voice ARPU per month
Broadband ARPU per month
Traffic
Fixed-originated minutes
Outgoing MoU per active connection
Operator-level metrics/market share
Broadband subscribers by major broadband operator (and associated market shares and year-on-year changes)
DSL connections (incumbent and total, incumbent's share)
Mobile Telecoms Market
Connections
Total (handset plus mobile broadband, excluding M2M)
Split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share
Population penetration for total, prepaid and contract
3G, and 3G percentage of total
Handset, and split by smartphone and basic
Handset population penetration
Broadband
Broadband population penetration
MVNO penetration
Revenue and ARPU
Service revenue
Service revenue as percentage of GDP
Service revenue per head of population per month
Service revenue split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share
Service revenue split by voice and data, and data as percentage of service revenue
Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)
Retail revenue as percentage of GDP
Retail revenue per head of population per month
Split by voice and data
ARPU per month (total, prepaid and contract)
Traffic
Mobile-originated minutes
Outgoing MoU per active connection
Operator-level metrics/market share
Connections (and associated market share)
Total telecoms market(fixed and mobile)
Voice connections
Broadband connections
Service revenue
Service revenue as percentage of GDP
Service revenue per head of population per month
Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)
Retail revenue as percentage of GDP
Retail revenue per head of population per month
Retail revenue split by voice and data
Originated minutes
Companies Mentioned
3 Group Europe (3)
Stofa
TDC
Telenor
Telia Company (Telia)
Waoo!
