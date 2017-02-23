BAIE VERTE, NL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (TSX VENTURE: RAB) (AIM: RMM)

RAMBLER TO PARTICPATE AT THE BMO GLOBAL METALS AND MINING CONFERENCE AND PDAC 2017

London, England - Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSX VENTURE: RAB) (AIM: RMM) ("Rambler" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce that, Rambler's President & Chief Executive Officer, Norman Williams will be attending the BMO Capital Markets 26th Annual Global Metals & Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida from February 26, 2017 to March 1, 2017.

Rambler will also be attending PDAC 2017 International Convention in Toronto, Canada, Booth #2614A in the Investor Exchange from Sunday through Monday, March 5-6, 2017. Company representatives will be available to provide updates on the ongoing Phase II expansion of the Ming Copper-Gold Mine Project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

An updated presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.ramblermines.com.

ABOUT RAMBLER METALS AND MINING

Rambler is a mining and development company that in November 2012 brought its first mine into commercial production. Rambler has a 100 per cent ownership in the Ming Copper-Gold Mine, a fully operational base and precious metals processing facility and year round bulk storage and shipping facility; all located on the Baie Verte peninsula, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Rambler's ongoing Phase II plans are to increase mine and mill production to 1,250 mtpd by mid calendar 2017. This initial expansion has been fully funded through CEII's investment. Rambler will also continue advancing engineering studies on ore pre-concentration (DMS) and shaft rehabilitation with a view to further increase production to 2,000 mtpd at the Ming Mine. In addition, Rambler has initiated a detailed study at the mill with a goal to increase the gold recovery and production rate in the copper concentrator.

Along with the Ming Mine, Rambler also owns 100 per cent of the former producing Little Deer/ Whales Back copper mines and has strategic investment in the former producing Hammerdown gold mine.

