TigerWit Group Sees Significant Growth and Plans Further Expansion

BEIJING, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TigerWit Group is pleased to announce that it is experiencing exponential growth and has plans to expand its global footprint in 2017 as it seeks to provide clients with the best protections and practices available to retail investors.

Currently TigerWit, a fast growing Chinese broker that was founded in 2015, has to date focused on increasing its market share in China and South East Asia. It has seen the number of trading clients rise 74% on a year-on-year basis between the beginning of 2016 and 2017, with monthly trading volume increasing eight-fold in the same period. Clients' average trade size has more than doubled in the period suggesting an evolving client base.

Summer Xu, CEO of TigerWit says:

"In the past year the TigerWit team has worked very hard to establish the firm within a competitive market place by differentiating its product offering with superior technology that enriches the trading experience. Our mobile offering in particular sets us apart from many of the other platforms in the market and we look ahead with optimism in building on our growth so far."

"We are very excited about what the future holds for TigerWit and our customers. TigerWit is dedicated to implementing the best business practices and providing exceptional levels of client protection. We have a clear roadmap for 2017 to secure authorisations that will further assist us in our growth plans."

As well as expanding into other global markets in 2017, TigerWit seeks to build on the success it has achieved to date by continuing to develop its highly innovative mobile and online trading platforms, with the aim of being a leader in the provision of trading technology. Not only will TigerWit be focusing on technology development going forward, client protection is the highest priority for the Group, which adheres to the stringent regulatory requirements of many global regulators.

Founded in 2015 by Summer Xu and Weilong Song, TigerWit Group has offices in Beijing and Shanghai and is one of the fastest-growing, award-winning retail brokers in China.

TigerWit's cutting-edge mobile and online trading technology allows clients to trade global FX markets, indices, commodities and metals, providing a best of breed service and giving clients access to global interbank liquidity.

