Gartner Again Positions Yellowfin in Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms

For the fourth consecutive year, Business Intelligencevendor Yellowfin places in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms (*1) report.

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Gartner has placed global Business Intelligence (BI) and analytics software vendor Yellowfin in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms. This report is widely viewed as the foremost annual analysis of the global BI and analytics market, providing an independent examination of the market's strategic direction, state of maturity, and key technology vendors.

"We are very happy to earn this validation for our vision, product and international growth," said Yellowfin CEO and Co-Founder, Glen Rabie. "Yellowfin's growing international presence was a result of successfully meeting shifting market demands through constant product innovation.

"More organizations around the world want to deliver data analysis throughout the enterprise," said Rabie."Yellowfin is uniquely positioned to help people realize that goal with an end-to-end analytics platform that makes BI easy for IT, data analysts and business users."

Rabie continued: "With Yellowfin, data analysts have the robust environment they need to deliver trustworthy reporting and analytics fast, business users have the freedom and support to understand and act on data-based insights, while IT have the governance and security framework required for enterprise wide deployment.

"Yellowfin's business-centric approach to BI enables organizations to go from data source to decision in one place. Yellowfin is connecting people and their data."

The BI marketplace has continued to evolve rapidly over the past twelve months, as articulated by Gartner.

"The shift to the modern BI and analytics platform has now reached a tipping point," said Gartner Managing Vice President, Ian Bertram. "Organizations must transition to easy-to-use, fast and agile modern BI platforms to create business value from deeper insights into diverse data sources.

"To get the full benefit of modern BI and analytics platforms, leaders must rethink most aspects of their current IT-centric, centralized analytics deployments, including technology, roles and responsibilities, organizational models, governance processes and leadership." (*2)

The latest Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platformsreport evaluated 24 different vendors across 15 critical capabilities and five main use cases.The study also cited an additional 51 'Other Relevant Vendors' that did not qualify for inclusion in the Magic Quadrant itself.

*1 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platformsreport was authored by Gartner analysts Rita L. Sallam, Cindi Howson, Carlie J. Idoine, Thomas W. Oestreich, James Laurence Richardson and Joao Tapadinhas, published 16 February 2017.

*2 Source: Gartner Press Release "Gartner Says Worldwide Business Intelligence and Analytics Market to Reach $16.9 Billion in 2016", issued February 3, 2016 http://www.gartner.com/newsroom/id/3198917

**Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Yellowfin is a global Business Intelligence(BI) and analytics software vendor passionate about making BI easy. Founded in 2003 in response to the complexity and costs associated with implementing and using traditional BI tools, Yellowfin is a highly intuitive 100 percent Web-based reporting and analytics solution. Yellowfin is a leader in Mobile BI, Collaborative BI and Embedded BI, as well as Location Intelligence and data visualization.

Over 10,000 organizations, and more than 2 million end-users across 70 different countries, use Yellowfin every day. For more information, visit www.yellowfinbi.com



