Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.02.2017 | 13:11
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 23

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/01/2017) of £181.78m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/01/2017) of £181.78m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/01/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*2,037.55p8,921,528
Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*2018.64p
Income share price1772.50p
Discount to NAV(13.01)%
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2016 to 31/01/2017

Name of company% of portfolio
1Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p16.02
2RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p14.85
3Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p10.61
4Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p8.86
5Vp Plc Ordinary 5p8.84
6Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p6.23
7Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p6.17
8Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p3.87
9Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p3.23
10Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p3.19
11Renold Plc Ordinary 5p3.15
12Brammer Plc Ordinary 20p2.73
13Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p1.88
14Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p1.66
15Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p1.29
16Castings Plc Ordinary 10p1.10
17Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p0.99
18Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p0.96
19National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p0.85
20LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p0.73
21Fenner Plc Ordinary 25p0.68
22GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p0.66
23Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p0.57
24Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred0.40
25Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd0.34
26Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p0.16

© 2017 PR Newswire