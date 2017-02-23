Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 23
|Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/01/2017) of £181.78m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/01/2017) of £181.78m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/01/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|2,037.55p
|8,921,528
|Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|2018.64p
|Income share price
|1772.50p
|Discount to NAV
|(13.01)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2016 to 31/01/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|16.02
|2
|RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|14.85
|3
|Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p
|10.61
|4
|Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p
|8.86
|5
|Vp Plc Ordinary 5p
|8.84
|6
|Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|6.23
|7
|Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|6.17
|8
|Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p
|3.87
|9
|Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p
|3.23
|10
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p
|3.19
|11
|Renold Plc Ordinary 5p
|3.15
|12
|Brammer Plc Ordinary 20p
|2.73
|13
|Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.88
|14
|Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p
|1.66
|15
|Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p
|1.29
|16
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.10
|17
|Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.99
|18
|Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p
|0.96
|19
|National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p
|0.85
|20
|LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.73
|21
|Fenner Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.68
|22
|GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.66
|23
|Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.57
|24
|Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred
|0.40
|25
|Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd
|0.34
|26
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|0.16