Global Produced Water Treatment Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2017 & Industry Forecast to 2025: Market is Poised to Grow at a CAGR of Around 6.8% to Reach Approximately $8.56 Billion - Research and Markets

The Global Produced Water Treatment Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $8.56 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include stringent regulations concerning produced water discharge restrictions, growing eccentric oil & gas production, increasing oil to produced water proportion and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on service the market is categorized into tertiary treatment, secondary treatment, primary treatment and other treatments. As per application the market is segmented into onshore and offshore.

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Concerning produced water discharge restrictions

3.1.2 Growing eccentric oil & gas production

3.1.3 Increasing oil to produced water proportion

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Produced Water Treatment Market, By Service

4.1 Tertiary Treatment

4.2 Secondary Treatment

4.3 Primary Treatment

4.4 Other Treatments



5 Produced Water Treatment Market, By Application

5.1 Onshore

5.2 Offshore



6 Produced Water Treatment Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Baker Hughes Incorporation

8.2 Cetco Energy Services

8.3 Enviro-Tech Systems

8.4 Fmc Technologies Inc.

8.5 General Electric

8.6 Halliburton Company

8.7 Mineral Technologies Inc.

8.8 Ovivo Water Ltd.

8.9 Schlumberger Ltd.

8.10 Siemens AG

8.11 Suez Environnement Group

8.12 Veolia Environnement

8.13 Weatherford International Ltd.

8.14 Alderley plc

8.15 Frames Group

8.16 Aker Solutions

8.17 Aquatech International

8.18 ThermoEnergy Corporation

8.19 Ecosphere Technologies, Inc.,

